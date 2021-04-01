Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB Star Power Index: Why Francisco Lindor is bad; Amir Garrett vs. baby hitters, commode scorpions - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 39m

Whatever this is, it's back for 2021

Mets Merized
Long Layoff; Questionable Managing Doom Mets On Opening Night

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 8m

The New York Mets' regular season opener started off well with Jacob deGrom on the mound, who went six innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out seven and issuing two walks. However, i

WFAN
Mets squander another Opening Day gem from Jacob deGrom

by: Jesse Pantuosco Radio.com: WFAN 14m

Jacob deGrom had only thrown 77 pitches when manager Luis Rojas removed him from Monday night’s game against the Phillies. The Mets’ bullpen couldn’t hold the lead, spoiling deGrom’s brilliance in an Opening Day meltdown at Citizens Bank Park.

Big League Stew
Some things never change: Ageless Nelson Cruz, unlucky Jacob deGrom

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 14m

Age is just an irrelevant number for slugging Nelson Cruz. Scott Pianowski reviews Monday's fantasy baseball slate.

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus- Opening Cray

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 29m

  By  metstradamus  |  April 6, 2021 2:46 am My Opening Day posts usually have more fanfare than the what this one is about to provide. Then...

Barstool Sports
The New York Mets Owe Jacob deGrom An Apology For Blowing Last Night's Game, A Thank You Note For Not Murdering Anyone The Last Few Years, And A Nice Fruit Basket For His Troubles | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 46m

New owner, new season, same old dogshit result for the best pitcher in baseball that leads to mindblowing stats like this being tweeted out:Pain. Assault. Whatever other singular word you want to desc...

Sporting News
For Jacob deGrom, new Mets bullpen same as old Mets bullpen in loss to Phillies

by: Ryan Fagan Sporting News 53m

This are not the same old Mets, but this is very familiar problem for the team from Queens, a problem that’s plagued the king of the Mets’ rotation for far too long.

Mets Briefing

May I speak with the manager?

by: Blake Zeff Mets Briefing 57m

Analyzing Luis Rojas’s Opening Day performance

