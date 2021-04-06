New York Mets
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
Manager Luis Rojas meets with the media before today’s game.
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Mets Vs Phillies 4/6/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 6m
Marcus Stroman (NYM) vs Chase Anderson (PHI) 7:05 EST first pitch Mets Lineup Brandon Nimmo CF Francisco Lindor SS Michael Conforto RF Pete Alonso 1B Dominic Smith LF JD Davis 3B Jeff McNeil 2B James McCann C Marcus Stroman P Phillies Lineup Matt...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 8m
Tuesday, April 6, 2021 • 7:05 p.m.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaRHP Marcus Stroman (0-0, -.–) vs. RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, -.–)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AMThe Mets
Beware of Fake Mets Lineups! Game Notes for April 6, 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
There is an account called “New York Mets” who made a graphic suggesting Dom Smith would be tonight’s RFer. Clearly that is a a FAKE LINEUP (since deleted). Dom Smith will be the LEFT fielder. You should only use Lineup-Safe Lineups (TM) provided...
Down Nine Players, the Washington Nationals Finally Take the Field
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 36m
A coronavirus outbreak has the team severely short-handed for its opener, which has been delayed since last week.
4/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 38m
Opening Day didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (0-1), who picked up where 2020 left off with a bad collapse. Jacob deGrom threw six shutout innings for the Mets but was pulled by Luis…
Mack's Mock Pick - #64 - SS - Alex Ulloa
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 50m
Alex Ulloa Mack's spin - Ulloa isn't one of the top shortstops in this draft and many project him moving to second soon. His ++ defensive...
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce lineups for Tuesday game
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 1h
The Mets will have to quickly bounce back from Monday night's tough loss in Philadelphia.
