Preview & Lineup – Mets vs Phillies (4/6/21)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 32m
After a tough blow late in the game last night against the Phillies, the Mets and Marcus Stroman look to get in the win column. However, they must first get past Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, in order to do so. Nimmo CFLindor SSConforto RFAlonso...
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Mets Vs Phillies 4/6/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 4m
Marcus Stroman (NYM) vs Chase Anderson (PHI) 7:05 EST first pitch Mets Lineup Brandon Nimmo CF Francisco Lindor SS Michael Conforto RF Pete Alonso 1B Dominic Smith LF JD Davis 3B Jeff McNeil 2B James McCann C Marcus Stroman P Phillies Lineup Matt...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 6m
Tuesday, April 6, 2021 • 7:05 p.m.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaRHP Marcus Stroman (0-0, -.–) vs. RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, -.–)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AMThe Mets
Beware of Fake Mets Lineups! Game Notes for April 6, 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
There is an account called “New York Mets” who made a graphic suggesting Dom Smith would be tonight’s RFer. Clearly that is a a FAKE LINEUP (since deleted). Dom Smith will be the LEFT fielder. You should only use Lineup-Safe Lineups (TM) provided...
Down Nine Players, the Washington Nationals Finally Take the Field
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 33m
A coronavirus outbreak has the team severely short-handed for its opener, which has been delayed since last week.
4/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 36m
Opening Day didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (0-1), who picked up where 2020 left off with a bad collapse. Jacob deGrom threw six shutout innings for the Mets but was pulled by Luis…
Mack's Mock Pick - #64 - SS - Alex Ulloa
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48m
Alex Ulloa Mack's spin - Ulloa isn't one of the top shortstops in this draft and many project him moving to second soon. His ++ defensive...
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 55m
Manager Luis Rojas meets with the media before today’s game.
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce lineups for Tuesday game
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 1h
The Mets will have to quickly bounce back from Monday night's tough loss in Philadelphia.
Yesterday was the 13th time in his career that Jacob deGrom pitched 6+ innings, didn't allow a run, and didn't receive a win That's the most by any player since 1901 in the first 200 games of their career deGrom has played 184 games https://t.co/85DQMXde5VMisc
