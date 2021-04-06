New York Mets
J.D. Davis leaves NY Mets vs. Phillies with injury, hit by pitch
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 40m
New York Mets starting third baseman J.D. Davis left Tuesday's game in the second inning after taking a pitch to the left hand.
Fransisco Lindor safe after review | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
Fransisco Lindor grounds into a double play, but after the Mets challenge, the call at first base is overturned
J.D. Davis Leaves Game After Being Hit By Pitch
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 18m
Mets infielder J.D. Davis, who was looking to bounce back from a subpar 2020 season, may have already suffered a setback in those plans as he was hit on his hand during game 2 of the Mets opening
Davis exits in 2nd inning after HBP
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 19m
PHILADELPHIA -- Mets third baseman J.D. Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the Phillies after being struck on the left hand by a Chase Anderson fastball. There was no immediate word as to Davis’ status. Davis was batting when Anderson’s 91-mph...
Nats finally play, top Braves 6-5 on Soto's walk-off in 9th | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 27m
(AP) -- Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals to a 6-5 comeback victory over
Mets confident Trevor May, Aaron Loup will rebound from ugly debut
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
PHILADELPHIA — It took exactly one game for the Mets’ biggest concern leaving spring training to become exposed. Simply, the bullpen. The worries in camp mostly focused on the depth behind
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman vs Chase Anderson (4/6/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 57m
Post by @realmets360.
Mets receive COVID-19 vaccine education ahead of Thursday's vaccinations
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 57m
The New York Mets had their entire regular-season opening series against the Washington Nationals postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting Washington,
Tweets
These three #Mets have the shortest leashes to begin the season #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/dPWBOOTiIGBlogger / Podcaster
Stroman gets a groundout and strikeout to end the inning after the homerun to Didi. #Mets up 2-1. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Stro K Count: ❄️❄️❄️Blogger / Podcaster
X-rays negative for J.D. Davis after HBP on hand https://t.co/RB5pBIvj05Blog / Website
Didi Gregorius just took Marcus Stroman deep to straightaway center. The ball traveled 422 feet. 2-1, MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Dom Smith has clobbered 21 HR in his last 354 AB. #DongSmith https://t.co/IFtJ7162PnBlogger / Podcaster
