Marcus Stroman's six strong frames | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 28m
In his first start since 2019, Marcus Stroman tosses six innings on the road against the Phillies, allowing one run while striking out three
Brandon Nimmo's bases-loaded walk | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 28m
Brandon Nimmo works a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to force in a run, extending the Mets' lead to 3-1
Video Story: Mets-Phillies battle again
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 43m
Mets @ Phillies Apr. 06, 2021
Mets’ Luis Rojas needs to learn the Buck Showalter rule
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 48m
PHILADELPHIA — This was Buck Showalter talking near the end of the 2018 season. Showalter had come into major league managing guiding a lousy Yankees team that went 76-86 in 1992, and anyone who
J.D. Davis leaves Mets game after being hit on hand, but x-rays are negative
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Davis was hit by a pitch and appeared to be in some pain as he left the game.
Is Met Bullpen Opening Night Meltdown A Cause of Concern? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Opening night was going just as the Mets had planned as Jacob deGrom threw 6 shutout innings and the team had a lead as the bullpen entered the game in the 7th […]
J.D. Davis Leaves Game After Being Hit By Pitch
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets infielder J.D. Davis, who was looking to bounce back from a subpar 2020 season, may have already suffered a setback in those plans as he was hit on his hand during game 2 of the Mets opening
Nats finally play, top Braves 6-5 on Soto's walk-off in 9th | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals to a 6-5 comeback victory over
J.D. Davis leaves NY Mets vs. Phillies with injury, hit by pitch
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
New York Mets starting third baseman J.D. Davis left Tuesday's game in the second inning after taking a pitch to the left hand.
