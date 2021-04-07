New York Mets
Mets’ J.D. Davis to get second round of X-rays
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
PHILADELPHIA — J.D. Davis, who injured his left hand Tuesday, will receive a second round of X-rays on Wednesday, after initial tests were negative. The Mets third baseman departed in the second
Peterson tries to lead Mets to series win
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Mistrust Never Sleeps
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
The win column greets them with no hesitation. If you dont like the Mets methods in achieving their means, take it up with the East German judge. The bullpen always gets involved.
The Road To Vindication Where Worry Is At Every Rest Stop
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
So here’s the good news: Marcus Stroman had a strong first outing of the season, going six innings while giving up two walks and three hits (one of them a six-iron to center field by Didi Gre…
Pete Alonso, Dom Smith and more speak after Mets first win of the 2021 season | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Pete Alonso and Dom Smith, the two Mets heavy-hitters, react to hitting their first home runs of the 2021 season. Plus, Marcus Stroman speaks after his first...
Mets manager Luis Rojas might be undervaluing Dominic Smith ... but not for long | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 4h
PHILADELPHIA — As soon as Dominic Smith destroyed a neck-high fastball for a two-run homer that helped spur Tuesday’s 8-4 victory over the Phillies, one couldn’t help but think back to the Mets’ curio
RT @DCRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Yankees and #Mets both win, and Steve Cohen is tweeting. Plus, @DanGrazianoESPN stops by to talk #NFL. Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/bhGZvc7dAzTV / Radio Network
Mets' J.D. Davis to get second round of X-rays https://t.co/n2yZ8dEOWJBlogger / Podcaster
Even when the bullpen doesn’t blow it, mistrust never sleeps. #LGM https://t.co/0trlY2PQU4Blogger / Podcaster
Mets' Steve Cohen getting game ball after team's first win https://t.co/jx3WRtdQ6eBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JasonTrekkie: METS LOST OPENING DAY IN 69 AND 86 LET'S GOOOOOBlogger / Podcaster
