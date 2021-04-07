New York Mets
MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 13 in Yankees' win - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News
Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in seven dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees extended their home winning streak over the visiting Baltimore Orioles to 12 games with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night. Cole (1-0)...
Morning Briefing: Fernando Tatis Jr. Injures Shoulder
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online
Good morning, Mets fans!Late Monday night, Fernando Tatis Jr. took a rip at a curveball and immediately crumbled in pain. A report from Jon Heyman says the superstar suffered a "subluxation of
Former President Trump calls for boycott of MLB after 2021 All-Star Game moves from Atlanta to Denver - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 All-Star Game will be held at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.
Mets: This is the year Daniel Zamora can find a permanent big league job
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple
If ever there was a year to be a left-handed reliever for the New York Mets it’s this one. The club only has one southpaw of significance on a major leag...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mets Coach Ricky Bones. Dom and Pete Homer, Stro gets ground balls and the Mets b...
LEADING OFF: A's and Braves winless, Tatis on IL, Paxton out | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___SLOW STARTSBoth winless teams in the majors are defending division champions. After finishing first in the AL West last year, the Oakland Athletic
Mets’ J.D. Davis to get second round of X-rays
by: Mike Puma — New York Post
PHILADELPHIA — J.D. Davis, who injured his left hand Tuesday, will receive a second round of X-rays on Wednesday, after initial tests were negative. The Mets third baseman departed in the second
RT @Metsmerized: Morning Briefing: Fernando Tatis Jr. Injures Shoulder https://t.co/YSY3Y3OKC6Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Morning Briefing: Fernando Tatis Jr. Injures Shoulder https://t.co/FbLKGawUPu #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
This is palatable for sure... that is why even after a bad bullpen loss you can feel good.Dom Smith said the buzz around the team since Steve Cohen took over as owner has been tremendous. “He shows us on an everyday basis that he want to help us get better.. As a player all you can do is just want to run through a wall for him.” @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
someone gets it!Terry Collins revisionist history now is funny to see. Yes he was the best manager we’ve had in the last 13 years, but that’s not a high bar. He was awful with bullpen management in his own rightBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayer22: Start your morning by watching Pete Alonso become the fastest player (220 games) in major league history to hit 70 home runs. Previous record was held by Aaron Judge (231 games). https://t.co/ZyXS9fjOh0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good thing he hit one of those home runs last night to put the Mets up by 6!@metspolice He can’t do right by you. Hits a homer there and it’s considered useless cause the Mets are up by 5. Grounds out and he’s a rally killerBlogger / Podcaster
