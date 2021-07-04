New York Mets
Keith Hernandez's funny cat 'emergency' tale leads into Mets' first home run of season
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
'Emergency' might not be the right word. 'Laughable' works better.
Lunch Time Links 4/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . ...
Mets: JD Davis’ left hand X-rays come back negative; will be sent for additional testing
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 22m
The New York Mets were able to hang in and beat the Philadelphia Phillies to get their first win of the season behind a strong performance by starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. After not playing at all last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the rival...
Keith Hernandez gets call about cat emergency on live TV
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 31m
Keith Hernandez’s iPad starting ringing in the middle of SNY’s broadcast of Tuesday’s Mets game, and the call involved a cat emergency back home.
Philadelphia Phillies | Dominic Smith's two-run home run | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 56m
Dominic Smith clobbers a high pitch over the left-field wall to open the scoring with his first home run of the season
Mets' Pete Alonso, Dom Smith remind MLB of their power - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 57m
Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, or the Mets’ home-run brothers, reminded us what their power bats can do together to create a formidable lineup.
Record night: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sets new team mark, Mets’ Pete Alonso tops Aaron Judge’s HR pace - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole struck out 13 batters in a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Marcus Stroman Deals Six Strong Innings in 2021 Debut
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
With Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard starting the season on the injured list, it is no secret that the Mets will need Marcus Stroman to be at his best if they want to make a run at overtaking
The Polar Bear sets another home run record. 🤯Pete Alonso is the fastest player in @MLB history to reach 70 HR (220 G). https://t.co/PK6pxvsC7AOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MetsManiacsPod: New Episode of Mets Maniacs, talking Lindor extension, games 1 and 2 of the 2021 season, bullpen woes, defensive strengths???, and Rojas decision making. Subscribe and rate! https://t.co/eNqa4yBySN @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
I just be out there truly in my own zone having fun with it. I’m so locked in and on a wave that I don’t ever remember these moments until seeing the videos after. Lol 😂🤷🏾♂️🙌🏾Stro K Strut. [MLB regular season K Strut leader] h/t @CodifyBaseball https://t.co/wwZ74P0eW6 https://t.co/rwNtTNhZWEPlayer
-
#OTD in 1993, “The Sandlot” hit theaters. I had the pleasure of interviewing the film’s director, writer & narrator, David Mickey Evans, for @Metsmerized in 2018. @DMESandlot @PatrickRenna #Mets https://t.co/DpfWsWHJx4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @randyNYT: Yes, the Summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo. But why, how, when ... and all your other questions are answered right here: https://t.co/34R0PNCkOmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
No that is foolish... retire as a GM immediately@SNYtv Jeff McNeil is worth trading for an Kris BryantBlogger / Podcaster
