Today's MLB Games 4/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 39m
Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:
Bobby Valentine and Joe Torre making 9/11 baseball documentary
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
As we wait to see if America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be invited to the big game on 9/11/21…. Turner Sports, in conjunction with The Montag Group and Six West Media, has announced the green-light of More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11....
The Amount Of Happiness You Feel The Morning After Your Baseball Team Wins A Single Game Of A 162 Game Season Is Truly A Scientific Phenomenon | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 19m
I walked out of the house this morning and had a weird feeling in my stomach I hadn't experienced in a real long time. A legitimate feeling of happiness and accomplishment, which are two feelings I se...
Keith Hernandez Explains The Story Of His Hungry Cat As There’s A Drive Into Deep Left By Dom Smith
by: Tom Ley — Defector 23m
Those who tuned into Tuesday night’s Mets-Phillies game via the local Mets broadcast on SNY were treated to a delirious but enjoyable digression in the top of the fourth inning. As Mets hitter Dominic Smith dug in to face Chase Anderson, a strange...
Turner announces upcoming documentary 'More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11' | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 26m
Turner Sports announced an upcoming feature-length documentary, "More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11," on how baseball helped both the local New York and national recoveries after the terro
Joe Torre, Bobby Valentine teaming up for 9/11 documentary
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 28m
Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine will be on the same team, as executive producers, on a documentary about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and baseball for Turner Sports. The two managers, who at times
Jeff McNeil Poised for Bounce Back Season
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 36m
Last night, the New York Mets earned their first victory of the season behind a great pitching performance by Marcus Stroman and the eight runs they scored behind him. The Mets offense piled on al
Taijuan Walker and Luis Rojas Media Availability
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 36m
Pitcher Taijuan Walker and manager Luis Rojas meet with the media.
Tweets
Marcus Stroman threw just six four-seam fastballs last night, but his average spin rate on that pitch was 2661 RPM. That's a 206 RPM increase from his average in 2019. @STR0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
when you're hot, you're hot 🔥Lucky Hit: Phillip Evans (2) [PIT] off Luis Castillo [CIN]: 89.3 mph, 25 degrees (Double)Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets’ players and manager to give owner Steve Cohen a keepsake after first victory https://t.co/XO0Kzu1evEBlogger / Podcaster
Spruce up that 📱on this #WallpaperWednesday!Minors
-
RT @craigcartonlive: Positive Wednesday - Mets and Yankees both win - less than a week into season and only one undefeated team Jets getting ready -Watson fights back - stories of false bravado and offensive name calling - and Gretzky and a chance to win a suite 4 Lakers Nets - it all starts at 2:00TV / Radio Personality
