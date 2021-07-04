New York Mets
Video Story: Mets-Phils in rubber game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 59m
Mets @ Phillies Apr. 07, 2021
Augusta Nationals plays through debate over Ga voting law | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
(AP) -- While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia's voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.
J.D. Davis’ X-Rays Come Back Negative, Remains Day-to-Day
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 12m
On Tuesday night, J.D. Davis exited the game early after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. The initial x-rays came back negative for Davis last night, but he still needed to go through another
Taijuan Walker ready to make Mets debut in home opener
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 56m
Taijuan Walker, coming off a strong spring, is ready to make his Mets debut in Thursday’s home opener when New York takes on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Pete Alonso's RBI single | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso ropes a single into center field, scoring Brandon Nimmo to get the Mets on the board in the 3rd inning
Mets' J.D. Davis’ availability ‘questionable’ after HBP to hand - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
J.D. Davis and the Mets are still waiting to hear good news on the infielder’s bruised hand before he gets the green light for game action.
2021 Home Run Derby: 10 MLB players we want to see in the contest at Coors Field this July - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 1h
With the Midsummer Classic moving to one of the home run friendly parks, here's a list of players that fans will want to see
2 doubleheaders help make up Mets-Nats series
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
The postponed season-opening series between the Nationals and Mets has been rescheduled, with two of the games moved to June and the other to September.
The Mets can go 1-161 as long as I get to hear about the problems with Keith's doors during every game.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TGDJoe: @AlyssaRose i have to say, listening to your father on a daily basis even if just got the past few days have made me one happy dude. I missed it 🎙️🎙️📻📻 #LFGM #LGM #Mets #MetstwitterMisc
Don't know. Hey Sarah, @SlangsOnSports, a little help?Question, @MetsBooth: How many other pitchers have done what Jacob Barnes did -- give up a homer on his first pitch as a Met? Not being snarky -- just genuinely interested.TV / Radio Network
Mets should strongly consider not doing this tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
As Ron Darling just suggested, the #Mets should be a little less systematic, and a little more aware of what is happening in-game and on the field in front of them. From lineups to pitching staff management to approach.Blogger / Podcaster
Realmuto hurts Mets again. 3-run HR makes it 7-1 Phils. Mets/Realmuto timing didn’t work this winter. Early in the winter Mets were willing to go to $125M or so but Realmuto wasn’t ready to sign yet (or perhaps he preferred Philly?)Beat Writer / Columnist
