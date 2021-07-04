New York Mets
2021 Home Run Derby: 10 MLB players we want to see in the contest at Coors Field this July - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 1h
With the Midsummer Classic moving to one of the home run friendly parks, here's a list of players that fans will want to see
Augusta Nationals plays through debate over Ga voting law | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
(AP) -- While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia's voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.
J.D. Davis’ X-Rays Come Back Negative, Remains Day-to-Day
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 12m
On Tuesday night, J.D. Davis exited the game early after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. The initial x-rays came back negative for Davis last night, but he still needed to go through another
Taijuan Walker ready to make Mets debut in home opener
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 56m
Taijuan Walker, coming off a strong spring, is ready to make his Mets debut in Thursday’s home opener when New York takes on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Video Story: Mets-Phils in rubber game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 59m
Mets @ Phillies Apr. 07, 2021
Pete Alonso's RBI single | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso ropes a single into center field, scoring Brandon Nimmo to get the Mets on the board in the 3rd inning
Mets' J.D. Davis’ availability ‘questionable’ after HBP to hand - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
J.D. Davis and the Mets are still waiting to hear good news on the infielder’s bruised hand before he gets the green light for game action.
2 doubleheaders help make up Mets-Nats series
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
The postponed season-opening series between the Nationals and Mets has been rescheduled, with two of the games moved to June and the other to September.
The Mets can go 1-161 as long as I get to hear about the problems with Keith's doors during every game.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TGDJoe: @AlyssaRose i have to say, listening to your father on a daily basis even if just got the past few days have made me one happy dude. I missed it 🎙️🎙️📻📻 #LFGM #LGM #Mets #MetstwitterMisc
Don't know. Hey Sarah, @SlangsOnSports, a little help?Question, @MetsBooth: How many other pitchers have done what Jacob Barnes did -- give up a homer on his first pitch as a Met? Not being snarky -- just genuinely interested.TV / Radio Network
Mets should strongly consider not doing this tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
As Ron Darling just suggested, the #Mets should be a little less systematic, and a little more aware of what is happening in-game and on the field in front of them. From lineups to pitching staff management to approach.Blogger / Podcaster
Realmuto hurts Mets again. 3-run HR makes it 7-1 Phils. Mets/Realmuto timing didn’t work this winter. Early in the winter Mets were willing to go to $125M or so but Realmuto wasn’t ready to sign yet (or perhaps he preferred Philly?)Beat Writer / Columnist
