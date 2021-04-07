New York Mets
Augusta Nationals plays through debate over Ga voting law | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia's voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.
NY Mets vs. Phillies: David Peterson rocked in 2021 season debut
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 48s
The Mets got down early in an eventual loss to the Phillies as David Peterson struggled in his season debut.
Jonathan Villar's trip around bases | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Jonathan Villar launches a triple off the center-field wall before scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th inning
Mets finally ready to welcome back fans to Citi Field for 'special day | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
PHILADELPHIA — Eighteen months later, fans will return to Citi Field on Thursday. The Mets will host up to 8,492 of them — 20% of normal capacity, per New York’s pandemic rules — when they host the M
Mets-Nationals games rescheduled after COVID-19 postponements
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals had their regular-season opening series postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns impacting Washington. MLB confirmed the makeup dates for those games on Wednesday.
J.D. Davis’ X-Rays Come Back Negative, Remains Day-to-Day
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
On Tuesday night, J.D. Davis exited the game early after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. The initial x-rays came back negative for Davis last night, but he still needed to go through another
Taijuan Walker ready to make Mets debut in home opener
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Taijuan Walker, coming off a strong spring, is ready to make his Mets debut in Thursday’s home opener when New York takes on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Video Story: Mets-Phils in rubber game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Mets @ Phillies Apr. 07, 2021
Mets' J.D. Davis’ availability ‘questionable’ after HBP to hand - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
J.D. Davis and the Mets are still waiting to hear good news on the infielder’s bruised hand before he gets the green light for game action.
