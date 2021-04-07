Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Augusta Nationals plays through debate over Ga voting law | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia's voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.

North Jersey
NY Mets vs. Phillies: David Peterson rocked in 2021 season debut

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 48s

The Mets got down early in an eventual loss to the Phillies as David Peterson struggled in his season debut.

Film Room
Jonathan Villar's trip around bases | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

Jonathan Villar launches a triple off the center-field wall before scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th inning

Newsday
Mets finally ready to welcome back fans to Citi Field for 'special day | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

PHILADELPHIA — Eighteen months later, fans will return to Citi Field on Thursday. The Mets will host up to 8,492 of them — 20% of normal capacity, per New York’s pandemic rules — when they host the M

Yardbarker
Mets-Nationals games rescheduled after COVID-19 postponements

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals had their regular-season opening series postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns impacting Washington. MLB confirmed the makeup dates for those games on Wednesday.

Mets Merized
J.D. Davis’ X-Rays Come Back Negative, Remains Day-to-Day

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2h

On Tuesday night, J.D. Davis exited the game early after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. The initial x-rays came back negative for Davis last night, but he still needed to go through another

WFAN
Taijuan Walker ready to make Mets debut in home opener

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Taijuan Walker, coming off a strong spring, is ready to make his Mets debut in Thursday’s home opener when New York takes on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Mets-Phils in rubber game

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

Mets @ Phillies Apr. 07, 2021

Daily News
Mets' J.D. Davis’ availability ‘questionable’ after HBP to hand - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

J.D. Davis and the Mets are still waiting to hear good news on the infielder’s bruised hand before he gets the green light for game action.

