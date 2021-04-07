New York Mets
Mets vs Phillies Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
The Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Wednesday as David Peterson struggled in his first start of the season, allowing six earned runs on seven h...
Mets Cannot Recover From Peterson’s First Inning in 8-2 Loss to Phillies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 17m
David Peterson's first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies symbolized the New York Mets issues during their opening series. Flat, rusty, and a step slow as the Phillies tagged Peterson for four runs to put the Mets in an early first-inning hole.
Mets lose to Phillies after rocky start by David Peterson - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 25m
The Mets’ series finale against the Phillies was one to forget. David Peterson gave up four runs in the first inning of his season debut and the Mets couldn’t overcome the deficit on the way to an 8-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.
Mets’ RISP Struggles Continue in 8-2 Loss to Phillies
by: Joseph Schoedel — Mets Merized Online 31m
The New York Mets (1-2) wrapped up their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Unfortunately, New York is headed back to Flushing fre
Mets didn't build on all that offseason excitement during three-day stay in Philly | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 43m
PHILADELPHIA -- The day after proudly saving the victorious game ball to bring home to Flushing for new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets should have flung the one from Wednesday’s series finale into the De
Gut Reaction: Phillies 8, Mets 2 (4/7/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 45m
Conforto has tough day as Mets drop series
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 54m
PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Conforto came into this season with something to prove. Unlike Francisco Lindor, who publicly set an Opening Day deadline to negotiate a contract extension, Conforto indicated that he was willing to talk money during the...
Uninspired Mets fall to Phillies in early-season dud
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PHILADELPHIA — David Peterson got jumped from the start, but that was only the most obvious reason the Mets departed Wednesday with a series loss to the Phillies. A third straight uninspiring
RT @GiantPanda81: @Metstradamus I know. They don't even use the color coded system anymore, but it was so perfect. I think about it at least five times every season.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TimBritton: Michael Conforto: “I don’t think any of us are very worried over what happened in this first series. But we’re well-aware we didn’t play very well, top to bottom.”Blogger / Podcaster
J.D. Davis is very bummed to be missing the home opener. “It is what it is,” he said. https://t.co/FAkJKQIV63Beat Writer / Columnist
Jonathan Villar finished a home run shy of the cycle. The good sign for Villar and the Mets: His three hits came in his final three at-bats, a nice close to the day.I understand the Mets wanting to get Jonathan Villar a start, but both of his at-bats today have come in spots where you’d really liked to have had Jeff McNeil. Unfortunate.Beat Writer / Columnist
Former Met Justin Dunn tonight: 4.2 inn 1 H (👀) 3 ER 8 BB (👀) 3 K Man if he can ever harness that stuff of his with command.Beat Writer / Columnist
