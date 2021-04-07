Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
MHN: Matt Harvey excited to start Orioles home opener

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 35m

My teammate on the Orioles (I am the Orioles #3 starter, our rotation is kinda unbelievable) Matt Harvey is excited to start the home opener. “In every game, you have butterflies to some degree,” Harvey said in a video conference call Wednesday. “It’s

Mets Junkies
METS POSTGAME PREDICTION RECAP: METS VS PHILLIES 4/7/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 45s

Mets 2 Phillies 8 Pregame Predictions Final Score Mets 3 Phillies 4 Mets Player of the Game Pete Alonso (Jonathan Villar) Phillies Player of the Game Rhys Hoskins Mets First Hit of the Game Dom Smith (Brandon Nimmo) Phillies First Hit of the Game...

The New York Extra
Phils Pound Peterson and Take The Opening Series From The Mets By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter at NY Extra. COM

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 27m

The Phillies pounded the Mets 8-2 behind a trio of homers from JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins to take the opening series of the season as the Mets head home […]

New York Post
Mets get makeup dates for COVID-19 postponed Nationals games

by: Mike Puma New York Post 46m

PHILADELPHIA — June just got busier for the Mets. MLB announced Wednesday that two of the three games postponed in the scheduled season-opening series between the Mets and Nationals in Washington

Metstradamus
Measured In Candelarias And Niemanns

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Unfortunately, with David Peterson going against Aaron Nola, and more importantly a bullpen that was a bit compromised due to some extra work after the second game of the season (which is a neat tr…

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Mets' 8-2 loss | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses David Peterson's outing and missed opportunities at the plate after an 8-2 loss to the Phillies

Amazin' Avenue
David Peterson falters in the first, Mets’ bats fail with RISP as Mets fall to Phillies

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

It was an all-around bad time for the Mets today.

The New York Times
Bohm and Realmuto Power Phillies Past Mets

by: The Associated Press NY Times 2h

Philadelphia’s offense made up for lost time, leading the team to a series win over a division rival.

