New York Mets

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets Lost Rubber Game, After Peterson Bad Start

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 23m

The Mets (1-2) lost the Rubber game of their first series to the Phillies (5-1). Peterson got off to a terrible start, which the Mets couldn’t rebound from. The Phillies beat the Mets 8-2. Pitching: David Peterson got the start and got clobbered in...

The New York Extra
Phils Pound Peterson and Take The Opening Series From The Mets By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter at NY Extra. COM

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 23m

The Phillies pounded the Mets 8-2 behind a trio of homers from JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins to take the opening series of the season as the Mets head home […]

The Mets Police
MHN: Matt Harvey excited to start Orioles home opener

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31m

My teammate on the Orioles (I am the Orioles #3 starter, our rotation is kinda unbelievable) Matt Harvey is excited to start the home opener. “In every game, you have butterflies to some degree,” Harvey said in a video conference call Wednesday. “It’s

New York Post
Mets get makeup dates for COVID-19 postponed Nationals games

by: Mike Puma New York Post 42m

PHILADELPHIA — June just got busier for the Mets. MLB announced Wednesday that two of the three games postponed in the scheduled season-opening series between the Mets and Nationals in Washington

Metstradamus
Measured In Candelarias And Niemanns

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Unfortunately, with David Peterson going against Aaron Nola, and more importantly a bullpen that was a bit compromised due to some extra work after the second game of the season (which is a neat tr…

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Mets' 8-2 loss | 04/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses David Peterson's outing and missed opportunities at the plate after an 8-2 loss to the Phillies

Amazin' Avenue
David Peterson falters in the first, Mets’ bats fail with RISP as Mets fall to Phillies

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

It was an all-around bad time for the Mets today.

The New York Times
Bohm and Realmuto Power Phillies Past Mets

by: The Associated Press NY Times 1h

Philadelphia’s offense made up for lost time, leading the team to a series win over a division rival.

