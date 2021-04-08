Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
60486134_thumbnail

Series Preview: Mets Open Home Schedule Against Marlins

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 37m

The Mets waited four extra days to begin their 2021 season due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington Nationals' organization, then opened their campaign by losing two of three to the Philad

WFAN

Luis Rojas explains deployment of Jeff McNeil to start year

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4m

Luis Rojas explains deployment of Jeff McNeil, benching him on Wednesday and batting the former All-Star seventh in the order on Thursday to start season.

SNY Mets

Hey Mets fans, welcome back to Citi Field | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4m

The Mets will play in front of fans at Citi Field for the first time since 2019. Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom Francisco Lindor, and company express how excited ...

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Finally Lose Opening Series

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 15m

After the opening series against the Washington Nationals was canceled due to COVID19, the New York Mets finally played their first series of the season. They should’ve taken the series, but …

Mack's Mets
60318810_thumbnail

Today's MLB Games 4/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 20m

Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:

Barstool Sports
60486564_thumbnail

The First We Gotta Believe Gala Was A Rousing Success With Rico Bosco Sharing His Bizarre WFAN Calls, Glenny Balls Being Glenny Balls, And Frank The Tank Becoming The First Guest Ever Ejected | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 21m

It's been a wild ride, but we finally got to host our We Gotta Believe Gala in honor of Uncle Stevie buying the team. It may have come after the Amazins got their dicks kicked through their bodies and...

North Jersey
60486034_thumbnail

Lohud
60486034_thumbnail

Mets Opening Day at Citi Field vs Marlins

by: Associated Press LoHud 42m

Mets host the Marlins in an unusual Opening Day. At most, 20% of the seats are allowed to be occupied due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, April 8, 2021

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 2m
    Trevor Hildenberger had a really nice camp, and I thought he was re-assigned a little too early given their “fluid” bullpen situation. He’s a quirky right-hander that should be helpful for them. #Mets
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 2m
    The Mets placed Dellin Betances on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Righty Trevor Hildenberger will be active today.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    Not a surprise. Hildenberger replaces Betances in the pen. #LGM
    Ken Rosenthal
    Mets calling up RHP Trevor Hildenberger, source tells @TheAthletic. Betances to IL with right shoulder impingement.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 3m
    Mets have placed Dellin Betances on the IL with a shoulder impingement. Trevor Hildenberger is selected to the roster.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 3m
    #Mets are placing Dellin Betances on the IL with a shoulder impingement. Calling up Trevor Hildbenberger as @Ken_Rosenthal 1st reported
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Dellin Betances has been placed on the IL with a right shoulder impingement, Mets announce. Trevor Hildenberger has been called up.
