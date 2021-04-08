New York Mets
Luis Rojas on playing in front of fans and expectations for the Mets in 2021 | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas tells Steve Gelbs that the excitement to play in front of fans is ‘unmeasurable right now.’ Rojas also explains how the pres...
Welcome Back, Mets Fans | 04/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6s
Forging a new path forward
Game Chatter: TBA vs Taijuan Walker (4/8/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 6m
Mets lose Dellin Betances to a shoulder injury
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 15m
After losing JD Davis earlier in the week with a left hand contusion after a hit by pitch, the New York Mets received more bad news on the injury front. A bullpen that is already without Seth Lugo, its most important contributor in the last few years,
Mets’ Dellin Betances lasted one appearance before going on IL
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 33m
Dellin Betances’ health was a significant factor in his underwhelming 2020 for the Mets, and that concern has followed him into this season. On Thursday, the veteran right-hander was placed on the
Opening Day Pregame Festivities
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 48m
Experience all the pregame activities at Citi Field before today’s home opener.
Mets' Dellin Betances injured again - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Betances is injured again.
NY Mets place Dellin Betances on the injured list before home opener
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
An hour and 15 minutes before their home opener against the Marlins, the Mets announced they placed Dellin Betances on the injured list.
Gameday: Mets Vs. Marlins 1:10 PM 4/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are home to take on the Miami Marlins. Game Time: 1:10 PM. Today’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo CF; Fran...
METS WITH RISP IN 2021 First 6 ABs: 3 hits Last 26 ABs: 3 hits Mets with RISP 0-for-3 already
The #Mets were unable to convert a leadoff double, going hitless in three at-bats with Brandon Nimmo in scoring position. Dom hit the ball hard, but nada. They are 6-for-32 with RISP to start the year.
Nimmo leads off with a double. Nick Neidert is on the mound. Do you think the Mets were able to bring him home? (That's a rhetorical question. Of course they didn't.)
The #Mets were unable to convert a leadoff double, going hitless in three at-bats with Brandon Nimmo in scoring position. Dom hit the ball hard, but nada. They are 6-for-32 with RISP to start the year.
Actual fans >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> recorded noise. #LGM
