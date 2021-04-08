New York Mets
Mets lose Dellin Betances to a shoulder injury
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 9m
After losing JD Davis earlier in the week with a left hand contusion after a hit by pitch, the New York Mets received more bad news on the injury front. A bullpen that is already without Seth Lugo, its most important contributor in the last few years,
Mets’ Dellin Betances lasted one appearance before going on IL
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 26m
Dellin Betances’ health was a significant factor in his underwhelming 2020 for the Mets, and that concern has followed him into this season. On Thursday, the veteran right-hander was placed on the
Opening Day Pregame Festivities
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 41m
Experience all the pregame activities at Citi Field before today’s home opener.
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 49m
NY Mets place Dellin Betances on the injured list before home opener
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 58m
An hour and 15 minutes before their home opener against the Marlins, the Mets announced they placed Dellin Betances on the injured list.
Gameday: Mets Vs. Marlins 1:10 PM 4/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are home to take on the Miami Marlins. Game Time: 1:10 PM. Today’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo CF; Fran...
Pete Alonso loved return of fans, even in Philadelphia
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso on the return of fans to begin the 2021 season: ‘I’ve never been that happy to see a bunch of Philadelphia fans.’
METS WITH RISP IN 2021 First 6 ABs: 3 hits Last 26 ABs: 3 hitsMets with RISP 0-for-3 alreadyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets were unable to convert a leadoff double, going hitless in three at-bats with Brandon Nimmo in scoring position. Dom hit the ball hard, but nada. They are 6-for-32 with RISP to start the year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nimmo leads off with a double. Nick Neidert is on the mound. Do you think the Mets were able to bring him home? (That’s a rhetorical question. Of course they didn’t.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
Actual fans >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> recorded noise. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
