New York Mets

amNewYork
An Amazin' day for Mets fans as they return to Citi Field | amNewYork

by: Dean Moses amNewYork 35m

Even with COVID-19 capacity restrictions still in place, the fans were true to the orange and blue at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens on Thursday for the Mets'

WFAN
Mets win on controversial walk-off HBP, social media erupts

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 47s

The Mets won their home opener against Miami on Thursday on a controversial walk-off hit by pitch that was reviewed and upheld - and social media erupted at the finish.

MLB: Mets.com
McNeil unleashes first great bat flip of '21

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 2m

Sure, baseball is technically back. It started up last Thursday. There have been games for a week. BUT, baseball isn't really officially back until there's been some out-of-this-world, dramatic bat flip after a home run (See Tim Anderson from 2019)....

The Big Lead
Mets Booth Disgusted By Michael Conforto Walk-Off Win

by: N/A The Big Lead 3m

The New York Mets broadcast was disgusted at Michael Conforto leaning into a pitch to score a walk-off win.

Film Room
Conforto confirmed HBP on review | 04/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

After an official review, the call on the field was confirmed as Michael Conforto's bases loaded hit-by-pitch won the game for the Mets

Newsday
Controversial Michael Conforto hit by pitch gives Mets comeback win over Marlins in home opener | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 10m

When a lethargic Mets team needed it most, Jeff McNeil provided a shot in the arm. McNeil’s game-tying home run to lead off the ninth and Michael Conforto’s walk-off hit by pitch minutes later lifted

Larry Brown Sports
Noah Syndergaard takes hilarious shot at Pirates after Mets game blackout

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 11m

Noah Syndergaard took a shot at the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was unable to watch the New York Mets game due to a TV blackout

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 3, Marlins 2 - Lean in

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m

The Mets win a bizarre home opener.

Lohud
NY Mets win on hit by pitch in home opener vs Miami Marlins

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 21m

The Mets trailed by one entering the ninth inning and won after Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch in controversial fashion with the bases loaded.

