Mets walk off on hit-by-pitch | 04/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 23m
Michael Conforto is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning to force in the winning run for the Mets
Mets win on controversial walk-off HBP, social media erupts
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 58s
The Mets won their home opener against Miami on Thursday on a controversial walk-off hit by pitch that was reviewed and upheld - and social media erupted at the finish.
McNeil unleashes first great bat flip of '21
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 3m
Sure, baseball is technically back. It started up last Thursday. There have been games for a week. BUT, baseball isn't really officially back until there's been some out-of-this-world, dramatic bat flip after a home run (See Tim Anderson from 2019)....
Mets Booth Disgusted By Michael Conforto Walk-Off Win
by: N/A — The Big Lead 4m
The New York Mets broadcast was disgusted at Michael Conforto leaning into a pitch to score a walk-off win.
Conforto confirmed HBP on review | 04/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
After an official review, the call on the field was confirmed as Michael Conforto's bases loaded hit-by-pitch won the game for the Mets
Controversial Michael Conforto hit by pitch gives Mets comeback win over Marlins in home opener | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 10m
When a lethargic Mets team needed it most, Jeff McNeil provided a shot in the arm. McNeil’s game-tying home run to lead off the ninth and Michael Conforto’s walk-off hit by pitch minutes later lifted
Noah Syndergaard takes hilarious shot at Pirates after Mets game blackout
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 11m
Noah Syndergaard took a shot at the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was unable to watch the New York Mets game due to a TV blackout
Final Score: Mets 3, Marlins 2 - Lean in
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m
The Mets win a bizarre home opener.
NY Mets win on hit by pitch in home opener vs Miami Marlins
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 21m
The Mets trailed by one entering the ninth inning and won after Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch in controversial fashion with the bases loaded.
Check out the home run and epic bat flip from birthday boy Jeff McNeil that tied the game and led to the walkoff HBP: https://t.co/BXILnmxqGQTV / Radio Network
Here's how that strange ending sounded on @wcbs880.What a Home Opener for the @Mets. Walk off? Try a Hit-By-Pitch-Off! Listen to @HowieRose & @WayneRandazzo call the wild ending to a beautiful afternoon at @CitiField https://t.co/FdLj2LRoZmTV / Radio Personality
New Post: Gary Carter: Sometimes There Is Crying In Baseball https://t.co/sKJSCgVJ56 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
#Mets have now won 9 of their 13 home openers at Citi Field. It was their third walk-off win via the hit-by-pitch in franchise history, first time since 6/22/2011.Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas: “It’s an interesting call for sure.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Slowly coming to the realization that you're going to get hit tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
