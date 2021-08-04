New York Mets
Final Score: Mets 3, Marlins 2 - Lean in
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m
The Mets win a bizarre home opener.
The Marlins Got Jobbed On A Walkoff Hit By Pitch On A Ball In The Strike Zone For The Mets
by: Kalland — Uproxx 14s
The Marlins got absolutely jobbed when the umpire allowed Michael Conforto to lean into a pitch in the strike zone for a walkoff HBP.
Mets win on controversial walk-off HBP, social media erupts
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1m
The Mets won their home opener against Miami on Thursday on a controversial walk-off hit by pitch that was reviewed and upheld - and social media erupted at the finish.
McNeil unleashes first great bat flip of '21
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 3m
Sure, baseball is technically back. It started up last Thursday. There have been games for a week. BUT, baseball isn't really officially back until there's been some out-of-this-world, dramatic bat flip after a home run (See Tim Anderson from 2019)....
Mets Booth Disgusted By Michael Conforto Walk-Off Win
by: N/A — The Big Lead 4m
The New York Mets broadcast was disgusted at Michael Conforto leaning into a pitch to score a walk-off win.
Conforto confirmed HBP on review | 04/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
After an official review, the call on the field was confirmed as Michael Conforto's bases loaded hit-by-pitch won the game for the Mets
Controversial Michael Conforto hit by pitch gives Mets comeback win over Marlins in home opener | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 10m
When a lethargic Mets team needed it most, Jeff McNeil provided a shot in the arm. McNeil’s game-tying home run to lead off the ninth and Michael Conforto’s walk-off hit by pitch minutes later lifted
Noah Syndergaard takes hilarious shot at Pirates after Mets game blackout
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 12m
Noah Syndergaard took a shot at the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was unable to watch the New York Mets game due to a TV blackout
Check out the home run and epic bat flip from birthday boy Jeff McNeil that tied the game and led to the walkoff HBP: https://t.co/BXILnmxqGQTV / Radio Network
Here's how that strange ending sounded on @wcbs880.What a Home Opener for the @Mets. Walk off? Try a Hit-By-Pitch-Off! Listen to @HowieRose & @WayneRandazzo call the wild ending to a beautiful afternoon at @CitiField https://t.co/FdLj2LRoZmTV / Radio Personality
New Post: Gary Carter: Sometimes There Is Crying In Baseball https://t.co/sKJSCgVJ56 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
#Mets have now won 9 of their 13 home openers at Citi Field. It was their third walk-off win via the hit-by-pitch in franchise history, first time since 6/22/2011.Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas: “It’s an interesting call for sure.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Slowly coming to the realization that you're going to get hit tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
