New York Mets

CBS Sports

Michael Conforto hit by pitch: Mets win on controversial walk-off vs. Marlins; umpire admits he blew call - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 22m

Conforto appeared to lean his elbow into the pitch

WFAN
60497713_thumbnail

Umpire Ron Kulpa admits wrong call on Mets’ walk-off HBP

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 11m

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted that he made the wrong call on the Mets’ walk-off hit by pitch, and that he should have called Michael Conforto out on strikes.

Barstool Sports
60497699_thumbnail

The Mets Walk It Off On The Marlins After Michael Conforto Puts His Life On The Line And Is Hit By A Ruthless Purpose Pitch | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 11m

KEEP THE GOOD JUJU FLOWING BY SUBSCRIBING TO THE WE GOTTA BELIEVE YOUTUBE HEREFor everyone that missed the final play of the game (Warning: NSFW).There is no place for that type of violence anywhere i...

USA Today
60497673_thumbnail

Mets rally in 9th, win home opener vs Marlins on bizarre HBP

by: AP USA Today 13m

Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the New York Mets were...

Larry Brown Sports
60497551_thumbnail

Look: Kolten Wong brought to tears by standing ovation from Cardinals fans

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 21m

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Kolten Wong was brought to tears after receiving a standing ovation from St. Louis Cardinals fans in his return.

CBS Sports

Mets broadcast doesn't even celebrate walk-off win after blown hit by pitch call on Michael Conforto - CBSSports.com

by: Gabriel Fernandez CBS Sports 22m

'Why even have replay?'

Bleacher Report
60497448_thumbnail

Umpire Ron Kulpa: I Should've Called Mets' Michael Conforto out on Walk-off HBP

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 26m

Home-plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted making a mistake in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on...

Reflections On Baseball
60497394_thumbnail

MLB: On Debunking The Claim These Early Games “Don’t Matter” Much

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 29m

In MLB, we hear it all the time. "It's only April, it takes time, we'll straighten this thing out". Oh yeah? Let's talk again in September.

The Apple
60497339_thumbnail

A Karma-Tinkering Win for Metsies

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 31m

Baseball gods might not be thrilled with how this one shook out

