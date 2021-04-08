New York Mets
Look: Kolten Wong brought to tears by standing ovation from Cardinals fans
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 21m
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Kolten Wong was brought to tears after receiving a standing ovation from St. Louis Cardinals fans in his return.
Umpire Ron Kulpa admits wrong call on Mets’ walk-off HBP
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 11m
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted that he made the wrong call on the Mets’ walk-off hit by pitch, and that he should have called Michael Conforto out on strikes.
The Mets Walk It Off On The Marlins After Michael Conforto Puts His Life On The Line And Is Hit By A Ruthless Purpose Pitch | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 11m
KEEP THE GOOD JUJU FLOWING BY SUBSCRIBING TO THE WE GOTTA BELIEVE YOUTUBE HEREFor everyone that missed the final play of the game (Warning: NSFW).There is no place for that type of violence anywhere i...
Mets rally in 9th, win home opener vs Marlins on bizarre HBP
by: AP — USA Today 13m
Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the New York Mets were...
Mets broadcast doesn't even celebrate walk-off win after blown hit by pitch call on Michael Conforto - CBSSports.com
by: Gabriel Fernandez — CBS Sports 22m
'Why even have replay?'
Umpire Ron Kulpa: I Should've Called Mets' Michael Conforto out on Walk-off HBP
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 26m
Home-plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted making a mistake in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on...
MLB: On Debunking The Claim These Early Games “Don’t Matter” Much
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 30m
In MLB, we hear it all the time. "It's only April, it takes time, we'll straighten this thing out". Oh yeah? Let's talk again in September.
A Karma-Tinkering Win for Metsies
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 31m
Baseball gods might not be thrilled with how this one shook out
Mea Kulpa: home plate umpire Ron Kulpa admits he erred in awarding Conforto first base and not calling him out. Good job with accountability. Still, would have been better to reverse himself while still on field, but that’s harder.Beat Writer / Columnist
Ok now THIS is the dumbest take I've seen todayBlogger / Podcaster
YESBeat Writer / Columnist
“A win’s a win.” On a controversial end to an optimistic day in Queens: https://t.co/LlUz91LauPBeat Writer / Columnist
Umpire cops to blown call: Mets' Michael Conforto should have been out https://t.co/h3LsAfQudvBlogger / Podcaster
One last chat about the Mets' walk-off win: Luis Rojas joins @CartonRoberts right now! Listen live: https://t.co/mq3It1PnQVTV / Radio Network
