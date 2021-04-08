Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Michael Conforto drama wasn’t biggest clutch moment in Mets’ home opener: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 37m

The biggest hit was not to Michael Conforto’s elbow guard. That was the most interesting, controversial and memorable. But the biggest hit of the Mets’ home opener — and of their young season

New York Post
Time to stop overlooking the truth about Yankees’ Gary Sanchez

by: Phil Mushnick New York Post 4m

Ever drive to Florida? Many miles before you reach Dillon, S.C., you begin to be broadsided by large highway billboards pitching a highway stop near Dillon called “South of the Border,” a

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen’s terrible opening day HR call

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Bottom of the 9th. Home opener. Fans in the stands for the first time in 16 months. Mets down one.  Jeff McNeil up….on his…birthday.   Now watch.  It’s CLEARLY gone off the bat.  It’s quite gone.  McNeil knows it, you know it and first of all Gary...

Yardbarker
Umpire Ron Kulpa admits he blew controversial call in Mets' win over Marlins

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 26m

The game's decisive run should not have counted, and home plate umpire and crew chief Ron Kulpa admitted it after the game.

Studious Metsimus
Thirty Years of Opening Days

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 28m

Home sweet home.  (Photo by Ed Leyro/Studious Metsimus)   For the first time in over 18 months, Citi Field opened its gates today for baseba...

Sports Illustrated
The Ending to the Mets' Home Opener Is Hilarious, Infuriating and Beautiful

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 28m

Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off HBP raises questions about replay review in MLB. It’s also incredibly funny.

Newsday
Slumping Michael Conforto catches a break in Mets' bizarre win over Marlins | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 29m

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Michael Conforto was a desperate man in the ninth inning of Thursday’s home opener at Citi Field. Off to a terrible start this season, already strandin

NBC Sports
Mets place Betances on injured list, add Hildenberger to ‘pen

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 37m

Mets reliever Dellin Betances was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder impingement.

Barstool Sports
Mets Home Opener Reaction April 8, 2021: The Elbow Drop | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 38m

                I have gone to many games at Shea Stadium and Citi Field over the last 36 years. Too many games to count. Today was the most bizarre ending that I have ever seen. The game was a roller...

