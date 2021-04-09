Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Jacob deGrom Isn't as Unlucky as You Think

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 1h

There is a problem with the rule that says Jacob deGrom is a victim of low run support: it’s not really true.

Talkin' Mets
Early Bird Signs

by: PointBlank Radio Talkin' Mets 3m

It's way to early to assess the 2021 Mets but Mike Silva will do it anyway! Hear his thoughts on the pressures Lindor and Conforto will face, the rotation, and what concerns him after the opening series.

Beyond the Box Score
Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso is quietly setting records

by: Steven Martano SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 6m

After setting a rookie record for home runs, Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso is the fastest player to 70 dingers in MLB history.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for Friday, April 9 2021

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

Mets: Dominic Smith’s development hinges on being in the starting lineup

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 19m

If the New York Mets and manager Luis Rojas plan to develop left fielder Dominic Smith into one of the premier talents in the game, they are going to have ...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Elbow Room for Interpretation

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 30m

So dont do that. Thats what home plate umpire Ron Kulpa did Thursday afternoon at Citi Fields Mets Home Opener. Its plenty fast in the civilian sphere. Theres a rule that says so.

The Apple

Simply Amazin’ Ep. 85: A Win’s A Win

by: The Apple The Apple 36m

Tim takes us through the Mets’ opening series and a wild one in Flushing

New York Post
Even Mets’ broadcasters were disturbed by Michael Conforto walkoff win

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 39m

Nobody was happy about the way the Mets won their Thursday afternoon game against the Marlins – not even their broadcast team. The Mets completed perhaps the most controversial victory of the

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- Should the Mets Spend Like Steinbrenner Yankees?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1h

Last night I was chatting with my sometimes boisterous group of very opinionated Mets fans and the topics were all across the board about cu...

