Jacob deGrom Isn't as Unlucky as You Think
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 1h
There is a problem with the rule that says Jacob deGrom is a victim of low run support: it’s not really true.
Early Bird Signs
by: PointBlank Radio — Talkin' Mets 3m
It's way to early to assess the 2021 Mets but Mike Silva will do it anyway! Hear his thoughts on the pressures Lindor and Conforto will face, the rotation, and what concerns him after the opening series.
Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso is quietly setting records
by: Steven Martano — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 6m
After setting a rookie record for home runs, Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso is the fastest player to 70 dingers in MLB history.
Mets Morning News for Friday, April 9 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets: Dominic Smith’s development hinges on being in the starting lineup
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 19m
If the New York Mets and manager Luis Rojas plan to develop left fielder Dominic Smith into one of the premier talents in the game, they are going to have ...
Elbow Room for Interpretation
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 30m
So dont do that. Thats what home plate umpire Ron Kulpa did Thursday afternoon at Citi Fields Mets Home Opener. Its plenty fast in the civilian sphere. Theres a rule that says so.
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 85: A Win’s A Win
by: The Apple — The Apple 36m
Tim takes us through the Mets’ opening series and a wild one in Flushing
Even Mets’ broadcasters were disturbed by Michael Conforto walkoff win
by: Jeremy Layton — New York Post 39m
Nobody was happy about the way the Mets won their Thursday afternoon game against the Marlins – not even their broadcast team. The Mets completed perhaps the most controversial victory of the
Reese Kaplan -- Should the Mets Spend Like Steinbrenner Yankees?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
Last night I was chatting with my sometimes boisterous group of very opinionated Mets fans and the topics were all across the board about cu...
RT @Metsmerized: Ron Kulpa: “I Should Have Called Him Out” https://t.co/YKETRRA33OBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST W/ @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Michael Conforto walked off in a win for the #Mets, but was #MLB wrong to let it happen? Plus, @finebaum stops by, Dave achieves perfection & another radio show borrows ideas... LISTEN: https://t.co/YA55oJBa0x. https://t.co/7rZx77FphYTV / Radio Network
The fans are back, and so is the fun in baseball. Electric atmosphere yesterday. https://t.co/KU8kwKRFnoBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @athletelogos: Birthday Bat Flip Neon @JeffMcNeil805 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Hope you enjoy the book, Mike.Just received a copy of @NYPost_Mets book and my favorite line so far: "Inside every Mets there is plenty of scar tissue, but also a rapid heartbeat that awaits the next moment of glory."Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets dodged a bullet with this guyThat one pitcher is drawing scrutiny over the foreign substance rules -- in this case, Trevor Bauer -- seemingly through leaks and innuendo is kind of gross. MLB should either step up and grab the steering wheel and publicly insist that umpires enforce the rule, or stand down.Super Fan
