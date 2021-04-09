New York Mets
Mets: Michael Conforto explains what happened the game-winning ‘hit by pitch’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
With the bases loaded and the game on the line in the bottom of the ninth inning, the New York Mets got a victory on Thursday’s home opener against the Miami Marlins when closer Anthony Bass hit Michael Conforto with a pitch. However, it remains...
MMO’s Guide To Attending A Mets Game In 2021
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 1m
On Thursday, I was part of the 8,400 or so lucky fans who were able to attend the Mets first home game with fans since 2019.Obviously this was a different kind of opening day than Me
Creepy Jeff McNeil squirrel thing
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
@mediagoon has this. I don’t even understand what it’s trying to be. Has the squirrel made a home made box seat using a wafer cookie as the wall? This came in the mail from PSL today. It’s cool but creepy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/R98mrM28k
The Mets suddenly have an infield shake-up
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m
With J.D. Davis’s injury, it’s not clear where everyone fits.
MLB Needs To Make Things Right For Next Miami Marlins Moment
by: Sean Millerick — Fansided: Call To The Pen 33m
The Miami Marlins probably would have lost anyway, but that doesn't mean MLB doesn't owe them a protest...and an immediate revision of protest rules. MLB o...
Mets-Marlins ends in controversy after Michael Conforto's walk-off hit-by-pitch; umpire admits he blew call - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 35m
Conforto appeared to lean his elbow into the pitch
Lunch Time Links 4/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . ...
Starter & Reliever breakdowns for the NL and the Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 41m
Breaking down Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off hit by pitch and a wild Mets win | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was the walk-off hero after taking a pitch off the elbow to defeat the Miami Marlins during the Mets 2021 home ope...
Tweets
In today's Box Score Banter, the Mets win in dubious fashion, the Cubs' offense got off to a dire start, and Jon Gray is fooling more batters. Read here, from @euqubud, @ginnysearle, and @cdgoldstein: https://t.co/mEXsGCwY4wMisc
Taijuan Walker had 12 first-pitch swinging strikes/called strikes in yesterday's start. That's the second-highest amount he's recorded in a start since 2020 (15 on August 12, 2020). @tai_walker #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
An excellent piece of mail, courtesy of @NYPost_Mets. Congrats on the book, Puma! Looking forward to reading.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @blakejamieson: 2 of the 3 NFTS I listed yesterday got bids, triggering an auction to start on @withFND! "pac" and "x" both end in 9 hours! https://t.co/AKX7XwUtHj https://t.co/doN7AtcNiaBeat Writer / Columnist
RIP DMX. I wouldn’t be as big a hip-hop fan as I am today if it wasn’t for his music.Beat Writer / Columnist
I don't know what to do on off days. Like... what am I supposed to complain about?Misc
