The Mets suddenly have an infield shake-up
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
With J.D. Davis’s injury, it’s not clear where everyone fits.
MLB Needs To Make Things Right For Next Miami Marlins Moment
by: Sean Millerick — Fansided: Call To The Pen 25m
The Miami Marlins probably would have lost anyway, but that doesn't mean MLB doesn't owe them a protest...and an immediate revision of protest rules. MLB o...
Mets-Marlins ends in controversy after Michael Conforto's walk-off hit-by-pitch; umpire admits he blew call - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 27m
Conforto appeared to lean his elbow into the pitch
Lunch Time Links 4/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 32m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . ...
Starter & Reliever breakdowns for the NL and the Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 33m
Breaking down Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off hit by pitch and a wild Mets win | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 52m
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was the walk-off hero after taking a pitch off the elbow to defeat the Miami Marlins during the Mets 2021 home ope...
Buffalo Bisons upgrading field to be MLB ready!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 57m
Nothing Mets related here (other than former affiliation) but I thought this was interesting as it shows the Blue Jays don’t think they will play in Toronto any time soon. As always, follow the money and you will find all the clues. The bold is...
Taijuan Walker Brings the Heat in Mets Debut
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 1h
Taijuan Walker made his first regular season start as a Met in front of a crowd of 8,492 fans at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon. He turned in a strong performance, giving up just two runs in six
In today's Box Score Banter, the Mets win in dubious fashion, the Cubs' offense got off to a dire start, and Jon Gray is fooling more batters. Read here, from @euqubud, @ginnysearle, and @cdgoldstein: https://t.co/mEXsGCwY4wMisc
Taijuan Walker had 12 first-pitch swinging strikes/called strikes in yesterday's start. That's the second-highest amount he's recorded in a start since 2020 (15 on August 12, 2020). @tai_walker #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
An excellent piece of mail, courtesy of @NYPost_Mets. Congrats on the book, Puma! Looking forward to reading.Beat Writer / Columnist
