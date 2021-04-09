New York Mets
Top 10 Mets First Baseman of All Time
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 1h
Back with another Top 10! So far I have done pitchers and catchers, with Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza making themselves onto the Mets All-time team! Who will grab that spot from first base? 10 Ike Davis Ike Davis was one of the most liked players in...
Tom Seaver Statue Dedication Date Set for July 22
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 30m
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have set a dedication date of July 22 for their Tom Seaver statue.Following the All-Star break, the ceremony will take place on an off
Michael Conforto HBP Was An Accepted Baseball Play
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
With the reaction to Michael Conforto sticking out his elbow, you would’ve thought he committed treason. For some reason, just this once, trying to get hit by a pitch, is now the worst thing …
Seaver statue dedication date on July 22
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- The Mets have scheduled their Tom Seaver statue dedication for July 22 at Citi Field, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. The ceremony will take place on an off-day before the Mets' first homestand after the break,...
Today's MLB Games 4/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:
Creepy Jeff McNeil squirrel thing
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
@mediagoon has this. I don’t even understand what it’s trying to be. Has the squirrel made a home made box seat using a wafer cookie as the wall? This came in the mail from PSL today. It’s cool but creepy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/R98mrM28k
