New York Mets

WFAN
60517115_thumbnail

Report: Mets to dedicate Tom Seaver statue on July 22

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 33m

Report: Mets to dedicate Tom Seaver statue on July 22, an off day for the team so members of the organization can be present, according to MLB.com.

Mets Merized
60517176_thumbnail

Tom Seaver Statue Dedication Date Set for July 22

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 30m

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have set a dedication date of July 22 for their Tom Seaver statue.Following the All-Star break, the ceremony will take place on an off

Shea Anything

Keith and crew make the call on Conforto controversy, plus other stuff!

by: N/A Shea Anything 33m

Mets Daddy

Michael Conforto HBP Was An Accepted Baseball Play

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

With the reaction to Michael Conforto sticking out his elbow, you would’ve thought he committed treason. For some reason, just this once, trying to get hit by a pitch, is now the worst thing …

Mets Junkies
60515900_thumbnail

Top 10 Mets First Baseman of All Time

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 1h

Back with another Top 10! So far I have done pitchers and catchers, with Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza making themselves onto the Mets All-time team! Who will grab that spot from first base? 10 Ike Davis Ike Davis was one of the most liked players in...

MLB: Mets.com
60515732_thumbnail

Seaver statue dedication date on July 22

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- The Mets have scheduled their Tom Seaver statue dedication for July 22 at Citi Field, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. The ceremony will take place on an off-day before the Mets' first homestand after the break,...

Mack's Mets
60318810_thumbnail

Today's MLB Games 4/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:

The Mets Police
60515176_thumbnail

Creepy Jeff McNeil squirrel thing

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

@mediagoon has this.  I don’t even understand what it’s trying to be.   Has the squirrel made a home made box seat using a wafer cookie as the wall? This came in the mail from PSL today. It’s cool but creepy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/R98mrM28k

