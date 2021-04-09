New York Mets
Tom Seaver statue dedication at Citi Field scheduled for July 22, source confirms | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 1h
The Mets are looking at July 22 as the date for the dedication of a Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field, a source confirmed on Friday. The date is an off-day for the team. A Mets spokesman indicated
Turner homers, Dodgers beat Nats 1-0 on champs' ring day | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 36m
(AP) -- Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.Walker Buehle
Mets’ Taijuan Walker shows brilliance in home opener - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 38m
Taijuan Walker brought the heat when he walked into his new kitchen on Thursday.
Mets set date to unveil Tom Seaver statue at Citi Field
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 39m
Plans for a Tom Seaver statue have been in the works since 2019, but there is now a date scheduled for its unveiling at Citi Field. The Mets have set July 22 as the date for a dedication ceremony, a
McNeil, Conforto Elbow Guard Save Mets Against Fish
by: N/A — Mets Maniacs 2h
Mike and I cover the last two starts from Peterson and Walker. We talk about our (mostly) great starting pitching, lackluster offensive start so far (and if we should worry), along with our thoughts on Conforto's walkoff HBP. Follow us on Twitter @Met
Mets’ Seaver Statue dedication reportedly July 22
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Wilpons had decades to get a Seaver statue done but they waited too long and now Tom won't be there to see it.
Taijuan Walker Looked Like The Top Of The Rotation Pitcher He Was Once Thought To Be
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
When the Mets signed Taijuan Walker, the expectation was when everyone was healthy, he was going to be the team’s fifth starter. If his first start of the season was any indication, Walker is…
Keith and crew make the call on Conforto controversy, plus other stuff! | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez follow up an eventful New York Mets home opener with an all-new Shea Anything podcast! The first game at Citi Field with f...
Armored For Success?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
The Mets won a game yesterday in a somewhat ugly fashion. As home plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted after the game, Michael Conforto should ...
Amed Rosario now hitting .444 to start the season.Beat Writer / Columnist
FRANIMAL!!!FRANMIL REYES DID NOT MISS THIS PITCH OH MY .. https://t.co/BqNjhBdfISBeat Writer / Columnist
Solid jersey in the back.Hold my beer while I shake this thang 🍺 😎 https://t.co/RjDxtXnemtPlayer
The Yankees continue to morph into the Mets and Mets are now going forward the Yankees?The strangest part of Aaron Judge experiencing general left side soreness is that @#Yankees haven’t said what, exactly, is wrong. Asked if Judge is injured, Aaron Boone admitted, “it’s a good question, (but) I don’t know how to answer that."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: News: the Mets will hold their Tom Seaver statue dedication on July 22 at Citi Field, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. Should be a wonderful ceremony at 41 Seaver Way. Details: https://t.co/rnJBeFCUnNSuper Fan
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: 🚨PROGRAMMING ALERT🚨 I’ll be filling in for @JCMacriNBA on the @KnickFilmSkool postgame livestream after tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies! Feel free to bring all questions about baseball, music from before 2010 or The Wire to the chat! TUNE IN: https://t.co/PssNx00Aei https://t.co/fp9vcuJEyoBeat Writer / Columnist
