New York Mets

Newsday
Tom Seaver statue dedication at Citi Field scheduled for July 22, source confirms | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

The Mets are looking at July 22 as the date for the dedication of a Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field, a source confirmed on Friday. The date is an off-day for the team. A Mets spokesman indicated

Newsday
Turner homers, Dodgers beat Nats 1-0 on champs' ring day | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 36m

(AP) -- Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.Walker Buehle

Daily News
Mets’ Taijuan Walker shows brilliance in home opener - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 38m

Taijuan Walker brought the heat when he walked into his new kitchen on Thursday.

New York Post
Mets Maniacs
McNeil, Conforto Elbow Guard Save Mets Against Fish

by: N/A Mets Maniacs 2h

Mike and I cover the last two starts from Peterson and Walker. We talk about our (mostly) great starting pitching, lackluster offensive start so far (and if we should worry), along with our thoughts on Conforto's walkoff HBP. Follow us on Twitter @Met

The Mets Police
Mets Daddy

Taijuan Walker Looked Like The Top Of The Rotation Pitcher He Was Once Thought To Be

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

When the Mets signed Taijuan Walker, the expectation was when everyone was healthy, he was going to be the team’s fifth starter. If his first start of the season was any indication, Walker is…

SNY Mets

Keith and crew make the call on Conforto controversy, plus other stuff! | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez follow up an eventful New York Mets home opener with an all-new Shea Anything podcast! The first game at Citi Field with f...

Mike's Mets
Armored For Success?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

The Mets won a game yesterday in a somewhat ugly fashion. As home plate umpire Ron Kulpa admitted after the game, Michael Conforto should ...

