Mets Games Played On This Date: April 10
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 45m
The Mets have played 40 games on April 10 th in their history for a record on 18-22 this includes some interesting extra inning games and...
Saturday’s Pitching Preview 4/10
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
After a game in which the Mets won (controversially) by coming back in their half of the ninth inning, the team is well-rested and ready to go. Of course the Mets would love to start their first winning streak of the year, and I’m sure they’d just...
California Dreamin’
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 3h
Bobby Grich was one of the defensive wizards at second base in the 1970s and one of the core members of three California teams that reached the post-season throughout the latter part of the decade and into the 80s. Kevin Czerwinski gets to know him...
Joe Musgrove Throws First No-Hitter in Padres Franchise History
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 5h
Joe Musgrove "Moose" was born and raised in El Cajon, California in 1992. El Cajon is a small suburb in the San Diego area. He’s a kid from San Diego who grew up rooting for the Padres. On Frida
Joe Musgrove makes history with San Diego's first no-hitter, so here's a no-no history lesson
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 6h
Joe Musgrove made a really good first impression with the Padres last Saturday, tossing six innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks in his debut with his hometown club after coming over from the Pirates in a three-team trade in...
Controversial win masked a serious Mets problem
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6h
The Mets technically got one hit with runners in scoring position Thursday — courtesy of Michael Conforto’s leaning elbow. But of the real, base-hit variety? That was still a work in progress
Remembering Mets History (1969): Tommie Agee Hits Longest HR Ever Into Shea's Upper Deck
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Thursday April 10th 1969: In just the third game of the 1969 season, there were already positive vibes around the New York Mets. In town w...
Joe Musgrove Throws First No-Hitter in Padres History
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 6h
The right-hander allowed only one base runner, on a hit-by-pitch. San Diego had been the last team without a no-hitter.
