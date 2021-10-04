New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Neon Moment of the Week: Jeff McNeil Bat Flip
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets did not get off to the best of starts to the 2021 season. Their first series was canceled due to the Washington Nationals being infected with COVID. They blew Jacob deGrom’s…
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Morning Briefing: Mets Return to Action After Off Day
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 30m
Good morning, Mets fans!After an off day Friday, the Mets will continue their three-game series against Marlins with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Saturday. This will be the Mets' first
Mets: Todd Hundley adventure in left field was short and painful
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The experiment of moving Todd Hundley to left field didn’t work out well for the 1998 New York Mets. Following an elbow injury and the addition of Mike P...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Brooklyn Cyclones Yoel Romero . The Mets announce the date of the Seaver Sta...
Saturday’s Pitching Preview 4/10
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
After a game in which the Mets won (controversially) by coming back in their half of the ninth inning, the team is well-rested and ready to go. Of course the Mets would love to start their first winning streak of the year, and I’m sure they’d just...
California Dreamin’
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 5h
Bobby Grich was one of the defensive wizards at second base in the 1970s and one of the core members of three California teams that reached the post-season throughout the latter part of the decade and into the 80s. Kevin Czerwinski gets to know him...
Joe Musgrove makes history with San Diego's first no-hitter, so here's a no-no history lesson
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 8h
Joe Musgrove made a really good first impression with the Padres last Saturday, tossing six innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks in his debut with his hometown club after coming over from the Pirates in a three-team trade in...
Controversial win masked a serious Mets problem
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 8h
The Mets technically got one hit with runners in scoring position Thursday — courtesy of Michael Conforto’s leaning elbow. But of the real, base-hit variety? That was still a work in progress
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Brooklyn Cyclones Yoel Romero. The Seaver Statue unveiling date, Lindor officially signs contract, & a no-no for SD. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/10/2021 https://t.co/yoKqP7rt0TBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets have a 1:10 PM start time today. I can’t remember the last time they played a 1 PM game on a Saturday that wasn’t nationally televised. It’s the only 1 PM home game this year. They should do this more often. And, I dig a 6:45 PM start time for week night games too.Blogger / Podcaster
-
in Bret Saberhagen’s 1991 no-no, the scorer ruled an error on Kirk Gibson’s failed catch attempt. clearly a hit 3 wks later, ATL v SDP, on the play he was awarded an error for w 2O in the 9th, Terry Pendleton said, “I never touched the ball, but I’ll take an E for that”Wow, Joe Musgrove does it and the Padres have their first no-hitter. The Mets are now the only team in Major League history without a no-hitter that didn't include a blown call that would have changed the outcome if ruled correctly. (Sorry.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheJoeShoes: Padres finally get their no-hitter and now the Mets are back tied for last place in that category again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations to Joe Musgrove and the #Padres. It’s been a long time coming for that no-hitter. And he’s from SD too which makes it an even cooler story!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LIMetsfan: Thank you to @Metsmerized! @MetsmerizedJoeD and the team at MMO are the absolute best. If you are not following them you are making a mistake. https://t.co/j2DXkj3EiKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets