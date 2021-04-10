New York Mets
Mets place J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with left hand contusion
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 5m
Mets place third baseman J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with left hand contusion, and have selected infielder Jose Peraza to the major league roster.
Gameday: Mets Vs. Marlins - 4/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
The Mets are home today to take on the Miami Marlins. Game Time: 1:10 PM with Jacob deGrom on the mound. ...
Three Mets that will make fans want to rip out their hair in 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 40m
A frustrated New York Mets fan? Where do you find one of those? It’s not hard to find a self-loathing, pessimistic, and irritated fan of the orange and b...
Time Has Crept By For Dellin Betances – Is His Latest Setback The End
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
There was a time when Dellin Betances stood on the mound, spinning sliders and fastballs that crushed hitters. All that's gone, so what now?
4/10/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
It may have been a bit controversial, but the New York Mets (2-2) picked up a win in their home opener on Thursday afternoon. Michael Conforto may have leaned into a pitch to plate the winning run,…
Most pitches clocked 99+ mph this season: Jacob deGrom: 39 Emmanuel Clase: 32 José Alvarado: 27 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MMS0272: In this edition of “You Wear this Mets Jersey/You Thought You Bought a Jacob deGrom Jersey on Wish and Instead Got this Mets Jersey:” #mets #metstwitter @metspolice https://t.co/zcvTLb0FFLBlogger / Podcaster
Depends how bad the retaliation is but i dont want the Mets to lose deGrom for the game or for the next game just bc Conforto got brushed back Let Conforto charge the mound if he is mad at itDo you think DeGrom should retaliate if Conforto/any other player gets intentionally hit?Super Fan
RT @NumbersMLB: INF José Peraza will wear number 18. Last worn by OF Ryan Cordell in 2020. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Announcer at Mets game introduces the umpires, including Ron Kulpa...and that is the first time I've ever heard anyone cheer an umpire.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have placed J.D. Davis on the IL a few days after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. The club called up Peraza to take his place and DFAed Kilome. https://t.co/diIj1BuGDMBlogger / Podcaster
