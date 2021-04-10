New York Mets
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Mets vs Marlins 4/10/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 2h
After an off day, and a controversial call to end a game, the Mets are back! Let’s get predicting. Trevor Rogers (MIA) vs Jacob deGrom (NYM) 1:10 PM EST Citi Field Lineups Marlins Corey Dickerson LF Starling Marte CF Jesús Aguilar 1B Garrett Cooper...
Former Mets Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario off to much different starts in Cleveland
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
Part of the package sent to the Cleveland Indians this offseason to acquire Francisco Lindor included two promising young former New York Mets shortstops, ...
McCann nabs Wallach at second | 04/10/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
James McCann catches a pitch and then throws down to second to retire Chad Wallach
Mets place J.D. Davis on 10-day injured list
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
J.D. Davis’ left hand has improved, but not to the point he was ready to swing a bat for the Mets. The third baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the
Notes: J.D. to IL; Thor making progress
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 30m
NEW YORK -- Although J.D. Davis received multiple negative X-rays after he was struck on the left hand with a Chase Anderson pitch on Tuesday, Davis could not avoid the injured list. The Mets placed him there Saturday, recalling infielder José...
J.D. Davis placed on 10-day IL with left hand contusion - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 46m
J.D. Davis could not avoid the injured list after being drilled on his left hand earlier this week.
Game Chatter: Trevor Rogers vs Jacob deGrom (4/10/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 1h
This Date in Baseball-April 11
Bruised hand sends Mets 3B Davis to 10-day IL
by: Associated Press — ESPN 1h
New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn't played since.
Citi Field should install a second strikeout board just for Jacob’s starts, like a special kitchen used only at Passover. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This lineup is too talented to have this little production. It’s early, they’ll get going #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @UKMetsOnline: Jake DeGrom is the only starting pitcher in MLB history to need rally caps from the first pitch #LGM https://t.co/ypa9doJijzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BasebaldShow: #degrom never stops impressing. #daygrom #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsAnalytics: Starts as a Met: Tom Seaver: 395 Jacob deGrom: 185 Dwight Gooden: 303 #LGM https://t.co/r4F7RHQagkBlogger / Podcaster
