New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
57913033_thumbnail

Mets place JD Davis on the 10-day injured list

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets, looking for some roster flexibility and with the best interest in mind about third baseman JD Davis’ health, decided to place him on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 7, with a left hand contusion according to Deesha...

Rising Apple

Former Mets Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario off to much different starts in Cleveland

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

Part of the package sent to the Cleveland Indians this offseason to acquire Francisco Lindor included two promising young former New York Mets shortstops, ...

Film Room
60540504_thumbnail

McCann nabs Wallach at second | 04/10/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

James McCann catches a pitch and then throws down to second to retire Chad Wallach

New York Post
60540328_thumbnail

Mets place J.D. Davis on 10-day injured list

by: Mike Puma New York Post 13m

J.D. Davis’ left hand has improved, but not to the point he was ready to swing a bat for the Mets. The third baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the

MLB: Mets.com
60540019_thumbnail

Notes: J.D. to IL; Thor making progress

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 31m

NEW YORK -- Although J.D. Davis received multiple negative X-rays after he was struck on the left hand with a Chase Anderson pitch on Tuesday, Davis could not avoid the injured list. The Mets placed him there Saturday, recalling infielder José...

Daily News
60539759_thumbnail

J.D. Davis placed on 10-day IL with left hand contusion - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 46m

J.D. Davis could not avoid the injured list after being drilled on his left hand earlier this week.

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Trevor Rogers vs Jacob deGrom (4/10/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

This Date in Baseball

by: AP USA Today 1h

This Date in Baseball-April 11

ESPN
58962109_thumbnail

Bruised hand sends Mets 3B Davis to 10-day IL

by: Associated Press ESPN 1h

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn't played since.

