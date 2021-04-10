New York Mets
Mets place third baseman J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with bruised hand
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies and hasn't played since.
Mets Offense Fails To Support deGrom in 3-0 Loss To Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 4m
The New York Mets continue to create innovative and disappointing ways to waste Jacob deGrom's stellar outings. In their 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, the offense managed just three hits against Trevor Rogers, who outdueled the Mets ace. https://twit
Mets pay tribute to legend DMX
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 5m
Some may question me referring to DMX as a legend, if you do, you have no place here. From Yonkers, New York, Earl Simmons aka DMX has not only been a staple in New York hip hop, but has touched souls on a global scale. The New York Mets recognized...
Jacob deGrom Ties Career-High with 14 Strikeouts, Takes Loss as Mets Fall to Marlins
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 5m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to be a hard-luck loser, despite his best efforts. DeGrom tied his career high with 14 strikeouts and allowed...
Final score: Marlins 3, Mets 0—deGrom dominates, Mets lose
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
Jacob deGrom was fantastic, but the Mets were shut out.
Chad Wallach strikes out swinging. | 04/10/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
MIA vs. NYM at Citi Field
New York Mets’ J.D. Davis lands on IL with bruised hand
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 11m
The New York Mets placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bruised left hand.
Video Story: Marlins, Mets battle at Citi Field
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Marlins @ Mets Apr. 10, 2021
Mets Offense Fails To Support deGrom in 3-0 Loss To Marlins via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #LGM https://t.co/i72f5lqXG6
Luis Rojas says that's one of the best starts he's seen from deGrom. Calls it a "waste."
More important than deGrom's individual stats right now: #Mets are 0-2 this season with their Ace on the mound who has only given up 1 run. Let those stats sink in for a moment. #LGM #LFGM
RT @DanielKearsey: Get them while they're hot! Support #juliashope and #AutismAcceptanceMonth while you're at it! https://t.co/GlZ5iThQJJ #cardart #baseballart #baseball #autismawareness https://t.co/cJr7yupgme
Today was the 23rd time in Jacob deGrom's career that he pitched 7+ innings while allowing no more than one run and did not get a win. #Mets #LGM
