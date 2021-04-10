Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' deGrom K's 14 but Rogers' gem lifts Marlins

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 27m

Jacob deGrom matched a career best with 14 strikeouts but didn't get any run support as Trevor Rogers helped Miami blank the Mets 3-0 on Saturday.

Newsday
Mets' J.D. Davis goes on injured list | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 19s

J.D. Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the result of getting hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday. X-rays on Davis’ hand previously came back negative, but he was still feeling

USA Today
Chisholm homers off deGrom, says heater on 'lighter side'

by: AP USA Today 10m

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy...

Reflections On Baseball
Hal Steinbrenner: Are We Witnessing The Reincarnation Of Fred Wilpon?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 20m

Hal Steinbrenner is the managing partner of a team that would command $5 billion on the open market. Why doesn't it feel that way, though?

WFAN
Mets have no doubt Michael Conforto will break out soon

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 22m

Luis Rojas, Mets have no doubt Michael Conforto will break out soon after the 28-year-old heard boos during Saturday’s loss, in which he went 0-for-4.

Film Room
Out call stands at second | 04/10/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

The Marlins challenge an out call at second base, after review the call stands and Jesús Aguilar jokingly refuses to return to the dugout

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Marlins 3, Mets 0 (4/10/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 50m

Fox Sports
Are Mets wasting Jacob deGrom’s talent? — MLB on FOX crew breaks it down

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 54m

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for years. However, the Mets' offense continues to struggle in his starts. So, is New York wasting his prime years by not providing him with consistent run support?

Mets Merized
Mets Waste Another DeGrom Masterpiece, Fall 3-0 to Miami

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 55m

After an off-day Friday, the Mets and Marlins were back at Citi Field in New York to continue their series. It was a Saturday afternoon pitchers duel as Jacob deGrom and Trevor Rogers both collect

