Jed Lowrie alleges Mets refused to let him get knee surgery
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 1h
Jed Lowrie claims the Mets refused to allow him to get an operation to repair an extremely painful knee condition during his wasted two-year stint with the organization. “When you’re questioned
Support is not a two-way street for Jacob deGrom and the Mets | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 16m
Among the creatively cruel, mind-bending ways for Jacob deGrom to lose a game — and we all know there have been dozens of these over his tortured Mets career — Saturday’s defeat was especially aggrava
Jed Lowrie Alleges Mets Didn't Allow Him to Get Knee Surgery in 2020
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 19m
Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie claimed the New York Mets prohibited him from getting surgery to address a knee fat pad impingement from 2019,...
Chisholm homers off deGrom, Marlins beat Mets 3-0
by: AP — USA Today 43m
Marlins’ Chisholm Homers Off Mets’ DeGrom, Says Heater On ‘Lighter Side’
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Chisholm hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Marlins blanked the New York Mets on Saturday.
Check out all 14 of Jacob deGrom's Saturday strikeouts against the Marlins
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Jacob deGrom was spectacular on Saturday afternoon, striking out 14 Marlins over 8 innings. However, he got no help from the rest of his teammates offensivel...
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom takes historic loss on Saturday
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The New York Mets inability to score runs for Jacob deGrom is almost comical at this point. It does not seem to matter who they face; so long as deGrom is ...
Mets Reaction April 10, 2021: Jacob deGrom is Hated by the Mets | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 1h
This is sickening absolutely sickening. The way the Mets continue to fail for Jacob deGrom is stunning and sickening. On Opening Day, the Bullpen failed him. Today it was the bats. No runs against a s...
Rojas on deGrom, Mets' loss | 04/10/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Luis Rojas discusses the lack of run support yet again for Jacob deGrom after another great outing for the Mets' ace
