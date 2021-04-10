New York Mets
Weekly Draft Notes (+ Friday Night Starter stat lines)
Mack Ade — Mack's Mets
Friday, 4-9-21 Friday Night Starters: Gavin Williams - East Carolina - 5-IP, ER, 9-K Steve Haijar - Michigan - 5-IP, 2-ER, 4-K Zach...
Current NY Mets players and their active MLB counterparts
Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple
The word "doppelganger" might be a little strong here, but it is true that for the New York Mets and all over baseball, players on different MLB ...
Morning Briefing: Alex Rodriguez Finalizing Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves
Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online
Good morning, Mets fans!As reported by ESPN, former prospective Mets owner (and of course former Yankee) Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are in the process of finalizing a deal to purchase the Mi
Mets open to moving struggling Michael Conforto down in order
Mike Puma — New York Post
It’s early, as Luis Rojas emphasized Saturday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the Mets manager is wed to the idea of his struggling right fielder remaining in the lineup’s No. 3 hole. After
MLB roundup: BoSox down O’s in 10 for 5th straight win - Metro US
Metro US — Metro News
Michael Chavis scored from third on a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez singled in another run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won five consecutive games after being swept by...
LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Scherzer as last 2 champs collide | Newsday
The Associated Press — Newsday
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING CLINICA pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners square off when Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers face Max Scherzer and the Nationals in
Fuhstrating
Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing
Thats the way Keith says it, a remnant of his California roots thats one of his more endearing quirks, and a label worth plastering all over Saturdays matinee against the Marlins.
Amazin’ Journey
Kevin Kernan — BallNine
New York Mets legend Ed Kranepool has LONG been a fan favorite. The Bronx native’s 18-year career that covered 1,853 games and produced 1,418 hits was all with the Mets. He lived the American Dream and became a New York icon with his hometown team.
#OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso tattooed Jonny Venters' 0-1 fastball to straightaway center field for his 6th HR of the season. Alonso's HR had an exit velocity of 118.3 mph - which is still the hardest-hit home run of his major league career. @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Roger McDowell made his ML debut #OTD in 1985. McDowell was credited with the win after he pitched a 1-2-3 11th inning, punching out Terry Pendleton for his 1st career SO. The #Mets would win in the bottom half of the inning on a Danny Heep walk-off walk. @rogermcdowell45Blogger / Podcaster
Jazz Chisholm Jr. took Jacob deGrom deep on a pitch that was 3.61 ft off the ground & 100 mph. In the Statcast era, only seven players have recorded a base hit on a pitch that was 100+ mph & at least 3.61 ft off the ground. Chisholm Jr. is the only HR. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets need to wake up from their slumber and bring it on today. They’re better than this. They have more energy than this. Their play (really their performance at the plate) is not acceptable. They can still win this series, but they need to stop wasting games away. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Today is exactly one year since I rolled the dice and went on Twitter. Please trust me when I tell you that it was pure coincidence that I took the plunge on the same date as the Mets very first game in 1962; so from the Marv Throneberry of Twitter, thanks for putting up with me.TV / Radio Personality
How the greatest television ever made came to be. The story of Norman Lear, Robert Wood and how All in the Family made it on the air @RonBrownsteinThis, from @RonBrownstein, is great: https://t.co/tyCk5F4GTRBeat Writer / Columnist
