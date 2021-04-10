Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Current NY Mets players and their active MLB counterparts

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 49m

The word "doppelganger" might be a little strong here, but it is true that for the New York Mets and all over baseball, players on different MLB ...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
60554901_thumbnail

Weekly Draft Notes (+ Friday Night Starter stat lines)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 57m

Friday, 4-9-21 Friday Night Starters:   Gavin Williams - East Carolina - 5-IP, ER, 9-K   Steve Haijar - Michigan - 5-IP, 2-ER, 4-K   Zach...

Mets Merized
53112058_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Alex Rodriguez Finalizing Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!As reported by ESPN, former prospective Mets owner (and of course former Yankee) Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are in the process of finalizing a deal to purchase the Mi

New York Post
60553036_thumbnail

Mets open to moving struggling Michael Conforto down in order

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

It’s early, as Luis Rojas emphasized Saturday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the Mets manager is wed to the idea of his struggling right fielder remaining in the lineup’s No. 3 hole. After

Metro News
60552671_thumbnail

MLB roundup: BoSox down O’s in 10 for 5th straight win - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 5h

Michael Chavis scored from third on a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez singled in another run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won five consecutive games after being swept by...

Newsday
60552360_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Scherzer as last 2 champs collide | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING CLINICA pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners square off when Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers face Max Scherzer and the Nationals in

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fuhstrating

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h

Thats the way Keith says it, a remnant of his California roots thats one of his more endearing quirks, and a label worth plastering all over Saturdays matinee against the Marlins.

BallNine
60551517_thumbnail

Amazin’ Journey

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 8h

New York Mets legend Ed Kranepool has LONG been a fan favorite. The Bronx native’s 18-year career that covered 1,853 games and produced 1,418 hits was all with the Mets. He lived the American Dream and became a New York icon with his hometown team.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    #OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso tattooed Jonny Venters' 0-1 fastball to straightaway center field for his 6th HR of the season. Alonso's HR had an exit velocity of 118.3 mph - which is still the hardest-hit home run of his major league career. @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 8m
    Roger McDowell made his ML debut #OTD in 1985. McDowell was credited with the win after he pitched a 1-2-3 11th inning, punching out Terry Pendleton for his 1st career SO. The #Mets would win in the bottom half of the inning on a Danny Heep walk-off walk. @rogermcdowell45
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 12m
    Jazz Chisholm Jr. took Jacob deGrom deep on a pitch that was 3.61 ft off the ground & 100 mph. In the Statcast era, only seven players have recorded a base hit on a pitch that was 100+ mph & at least 3.61 ft off the ground. Chisholm Jr. is the only HR. #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 19m
    The #Mets need to wake up from their slumber and bring it on today. They’re better than this. They have more energy than this. Their play (really their performance at the plate) is not acceptable. They can still win this series, but they need to stop wasting games away. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 21m
    Today is exactly one year since I rolled the dice and went on Twitter. Please trust me when I tell you that it was pure coincidence that I took the plunge on the same date as the Mets very first game in 1962; so from the Marv Throneberry of Twitter, thanks for putting up with me.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 21m
    How the greatest television ever made came to be. The story of Norman Lear, Robert Wood and how All in the Family made it on the air @RonBrownstein
    Jeffrey Goldberg
    This, from @RonBrownstein, is great: https://t.co/tyCk5F4GTR
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets