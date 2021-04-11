Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs. Mets, 1:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 9m

Sunday, April 11, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP John Curtiss (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.50)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor a second straight series

Lohud
NY Mets announce Sunday lineup vs. Miami Marlins

by: Dave Rivera LoHud 23s

The Mets and Marlins wrap up their weekend series this afternoon at Citi Field.

Mack's Mets
Today's MLB Games 4/11/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 28m

Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:

amNewYork
Mets incompetence can't overshadow Jacob deGrom's brilliance | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 43m

How many more times can this happen to Jacob deGrom before he blows a gasket?

Pitcher List
Vibe Check: The Marlins Get Mets'd - Pitcher List

by: Ben Ellenberg Pitcher List 55m

Welcome to Vibe Check, a weekly roundup where we just sit back, take a deep breath, maybe brew a cup of tea, and check the vibes of Major League Baseball.

The Mets Police
Mets happy to welcome you home with $28 t-shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Do you like being home? $28 to prove it.

Defector
Joe Musgrove Threw His No-Hitter With The Urgency Of A Man Who Really Had To Piss

by: Samer Kalaf Defector 1h

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the latest ex-Pittsburgh Pirate to find success and dignity on another team as he threw a no-hitter in Friday's 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Musgrove's 10-strikeout gem was the first no-no in franchise...

Mets 360

Ranking Jacob deGrom’s start, the poor debuts of Lindor and McCann and the one decent reliever

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

