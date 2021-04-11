New York Mets
Rain delays Mets, Marlins on Sunday, limits Marcus Stroman's start to nine pitches | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 27m
The rubber game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins has been delayed following increasing rainfall at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the Mets began Sunday's game against the Marlins in a steady rain and allowed the right-hander to start. The game went into a delay after 7 minutes.
New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis said on Sunday that he feels "pretty confident" that his stay on the 10-day injured list for a left-hand contusion will
Here is where New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis stands in his recovery from a left hand contusion.
