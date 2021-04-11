Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rain delays Mets, Marlins on Sunday, limits Marcus Stroman's start to nine pitches | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 27m

The rubber game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins has been delayed following increasing rainfall at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN
Soggy and salty: Stroman upset Mets OK'd start

by: Associated Press ESPN 6m

Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the Mets began Sunday's game against the Marlins in a steady rain and allowed the right-hander to start. The game went into a delay after 7 minutes.

Newsday
Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 26m

(AP) -- Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.The game began at 1:10 p.m. a

amNewYork
Mets' J.D. Davis 'pretty confident' IL stay for hand contusion will be short | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 27m

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis said on Sunday that he feels "pretty confident" that his stay on the 10-day injured list for a left-hand contusion will

Big League Stew
Fantasy Baseball Sustainable Streaks: How long will the Tyler Naquin party last?

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 29m

Let's take a look at some early season hot-and-cold streaks, and what they mean for fantasy baseball.

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - 2019, Now With More Masks

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 47m

  By  metstradamus  |  April 10, 2021 4:09 pm I really thought it was going to be different this year. I really thought that the delay in th...

Mets Junkies
Stroman Fires Shots

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 48m

While taking the field in terrible conditions today, it was clear that Stroman as well as others, were disappointed and confused to continue. From a fans standpoint, it was just as confusing. However, Stroman took to Twitter just minutes after the...

Mets 360
Game Chatter: John Curtiss vs Marcus Stroman (4/11/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Lohud
Mets: Here is where J.D. Davis stands in his recovery from left hand contusion

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

Here is where New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis stands in his recovery from a left hand contusion.

