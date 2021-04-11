Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
60561865_thumbnail

Mets' Stroman calls decision to start game in rain 'not smart at all'

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 1h

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman wasn't pleased with how Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins was handled after being forced to make his start despite steady rain falling. This game should have never been started. Not smart at all. Those...

Call To The Pen

Marcus Stroman rips New York Mets for starting game on Sunday

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 20s

It was not a surprise that the New York Mets game on Sunday would be impacted by rain. However, that did not stop the team from beginning the contest despi...

MLB: Mets.com
60563051_thumbnail

Stroman irked after rain washes away start

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 9m

NEW YORK -- Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins was suspended after seven minutes due to rain. The game will resume on Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Despite light rain throughout the...

Mets Merized
46291927_thumbnail

Stroman: ‘The Game Should Have Never Been Started’

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 17m

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was not a happy camper after Sunday's brief contest with the Miami Marlins that was called due to inclement weather after just three batters.As a result, S

Daily News
60562511_thumbnail

Mets game against Marlins suspended due to rain; Marcus Stroman voices frustration game was started - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 36m

Well that was short-lived.

Mack's Mets
60562494_thumbnail

CBS New York
60562359_thumbnail

Stroman Throws 9 Pitches In Mets-Marlins Rainout

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 44m

Marcus Stroman threw nine pitches in a steady rain before play was stopped and Sunday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended at Citi Field.

Lohud
60562342_thumbnail

NY Mets game vs Marlins game postponed due to weather

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 45m

Due to rain, the Marlins-Mets series finale at Citi Field was suspended following a delay that lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.

