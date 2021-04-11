New York Mets
Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 52m
(AP) -- Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped.Play began at 1:10 p.
Marcus Stroman rips New York Mets for starting game on Sunday
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 54s
It was not a surprise that the New York Mets game on Sunday would be impacted by rain. However, that did not stop the team from beginning the contest despi...
Stroman irked after rain washes away start
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
NEW YORK -- Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins was suspended after seven minutes due to rain. The game will resume on Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Despite light rain throughout the...
Stroman: ‘The Game Should Have Never Been Started’
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 18m
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was not a happy camper after Sunday's brief contest with the Miami Marlins that was called due to inclement weather after just three batters.As a result, S
Mets game against Marlins suspended due to rain; Marcus Stroman voices frustration game was started - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 37m
Well that was short-lived.
Mack's Mock Pick - #69 - RHP - Cale Lansville
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 38m
Cale Lansville RHP 6-0 205 Thunder Ridge HS (CO) 3-30-21 - Prospects Worldwide - 134. RHP Cale Lan...
Stroman Throws 9 Pitches In Mets-Marlins Rainout
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 44m
Marcus Stroman threw nine pitches in a steady rain before play was stopped and Sunday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended at Citi Field.
NY Mets game vs Marlins game postponed due to weather
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 45m
Due to rain, the Marlins-Mets series finale at Citi Field was suspended following a delay that lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.
