New York Mets

CBS New York
Stroman Throws 9 Pitches In Mets-Marlins Rainout

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 44m

Marcus Stroman threw nine pitches in a steady rain before play was stopped and Sunday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended at Citi Field.

Call To The Pen

Marcus Stroman rips New York Mets for starting game on Sunday

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1m

It was not a surprise that the New York Mets game on Sunday would be impacted by rain. However, that did not stop the team from beginning the contest despi...

MLB: Mets.com
Stroman irked after rain washes away start

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins was suspended after seven minutes due to rain. The game will resume on Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Despite light rain throughout the...

Mets Merized
Stroman: ‘The Game Should Have Never Been Started’

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 18m

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was not a happy camper after Sunday's brief contest with the Miami Marlins that was called due to inclement weather after just three batters.As a result, S

Awkwafina’s Queens Pride

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 23m

Comedian Awkwafina visited Citi Field and shared her pride in the diversity of Queens, New York. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vid...

Daily News
Mets game against Marlins suspended due to rain; Marcus Stroman voices frustration game was started - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 37m

Well that was short-lived.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #69 - RHP - Cale Lansville

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 39m

  Cale Lansville   RHP      6-0      205      Thunder Ridge HS (CO)     3-30-21 - Prospects Worldwide  -   134. RHP Cale Lan...

Lohud
NY Mets game vs Marlins game postponed due to weather

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 45m

Due to rain, the Marlins-Mets series finale at Citi Field was suspended following a delay that lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.

