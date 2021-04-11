New York Mets
Stroman: ‘The Game Should Have Never Been Started’
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 10m
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was not a happy camper after Sunday's brief contest with the Miami Marlins that was called due to inclement weather after just three batters.As a result, S
Stroman irked after rain washes away start
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins was suspended after seven minutes due to rain. The game will resume on Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Despite light rain throughout the...
Awkwafina’s Queens Pride
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 15m
Comedian Awkwafina visited Citi Field and shared her pride in the diversity of Queens, New York. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vid...
Mets game against Marlins suspended due to rain; Marcus Stroman voices frustration game was started - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 29m
Well that was short-lived.
Mack's Mock Pick - #69 - RHP - Cale Lansville
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
Cale Lansville RHP 6-0 205 Thunder Ridge HS (CO) 3-30-21 - Prospects Worldwide - 134. RHP Cale Lan...
Stroman Throws 9 Pitches In Mets-Marlins Rainout
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 36m
Marcus Stroman threw nine pitches in a steady rain before play was stopped and Sunday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended at Citi Field.
NY Mets game vs Marlins game postponed due to weather
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 37m
Due to rain, the Marlins-Mets series finale at Citi Field was suspended following a delay that lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.
Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 44m
(AP) -- Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped.Play began at 1:10 p.
