New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
60563051_thumbnail

Stroman irked after rain washes away start

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins was suspended after seven minutes due to rain. The game will resume on Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Despite light rain throughout the...

Mets Merized
46291927_thumbnail

Stroman: ‘The Game Should Have Never Been Started’

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 12m

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was not a happy camper after Sunday's brief contest with the Miami Marlins that was called due to inclement weather after just three batters.As a result, S

Awkwafina’s Queens Pride

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 17m

Comedian Awkwafina visited Citi Field and shared her pride in the diversity of Queens, New York. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vid...

Daily News
60562511_thumbnail

Mets game against Marlins suspended due to rain; Marcus Stroman voices frustration game was started - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 31m

Well that was short-lived.

Mack's Mets
60562494_thumbnail

Mack's Mock Pick - #69 - RHP - Cale Lansville

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 33m

  Cale Lansville   RHP      6-0      205      Thunder Ridge HS (CO)     3-30-21 - Prospects Worldwide  -   134. RHP Cale Lan...

CBS New York
60562359_thumbnail

Stroman Throws 9 Pitches In Mets-Marlins Rainout

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 38m

Marcus Stroman threw nine pitches in a steady rain before play was stopped and Sunday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended at Citi Field.

Lohud
60562342_thumbnail

NY Mets game vs Marlins game postponed due to weather

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 39m

Due to rain, the Marlins-Mets series finale at Citi Field was suspended following a delay that lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Newsday
60562236_thumbnail

Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 46m

(AP) -- Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped.Play began at 1:10 p.

