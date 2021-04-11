Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Yankees Finally Get Past Rays With Four-Run Tenth

by: The Associated Press NY Times 41m

A rough series against a division rival ended with a win in extra innings. The Mets’ game against the Marlins was suspended.

WFAN
Marcus Stroman unhappy Mets game started in rain

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 2m

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had his start on Sunday wasted after the decision was made to try and start the game in the rain, which lasted for all of seven minutes.

Bleacher Report
Marcus Stroman Rips Decision to Start Mets vs. Marlins, Suspend Game After 9 Pitches

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 9m

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took aim at Major League Baseball on Sunday for attempting to start the club's game against the Miami Marlins on...

Rising Apple

Former Mets pitcher Steven Matz has as many wins as his ex-team

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 15m

Two starts into the 2021 season and former New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz is a perfect 2-0. Now with the Toronto Blue Jays, the local kid who knew nothi...

amNewYork
Rain postpones Mets, Marlins on Sunday, limits Marcus Stroman's start to nine pitches | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 19m

The rubber game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was suspended following increasing rainfall at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets to open four-game set vs. Phillies

by: N/A MLB: Mets 25m

CBS Sports

Marcus Stroman rips decision to start Mets-Marlins game in the rain: 'Those conditions put everyone at risk' - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 36m

The series finale began on time but lasted just nine pitches

Daily News
Luis Rojas on Mets RISP situation: 'We’re gonna keep drilling it' - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 37m

One week in, the Mets might have a problem.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets, Miami Marlins suspended in first inning due to rain

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 39m

The game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was suspended on Sunday at Citi Field because of inclement weather in New York.

