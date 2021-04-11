New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas on Mets RISP situation: 'We’re gonna keep drilling it' - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 37m
One week in, the Mets might have a problem.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Marcus Stroman unhappy Mets game started in rain
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 2m
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had his start on Sunday wasted after the decision was made to try and start the game in the rain, which lasted for all of seven minutes.
Marcus Stroman Rips Decision to Start Mets vs. Marlins, Suspend Game After 9 Pitches
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 9m
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took aim at Major League Baseball on Sunday for attempting to start the club's game against the Miami Marlins on...
Former Mets pitcher Steven Matz has as many wins as his ex-team
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 15m
Two starts into the 2021 season and former New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz is a perfect 2-0. Now with the Toronto Blue Jays, the local kid who knew nothi...
Rain postpones Mets, Marlins on Sunday, limits Marcus Stroman's start to nine pitches | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 19m
The rubber game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was suspended following increasing rainfall at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Mets to open four-game set vs. Phillies
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 25m
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Marcus Stroman rips decision to start Mets-Marlins game in the rain: 'Those conditions put everyone at risk' - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 37m
The series finale began on time but lasted just nine pitches
New York Mets, Miami Marlins suspended in first inning due to rain
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 39m
The game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was suspended on Sunday at Citi Field because of inclement weather in New York.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I don't really see how it's misleading. The Mets called the shots on starting the game. Stroman called starting the game a bad idea. Maybe he didn't directly call out the Mets, but the Mets were the only reason the game started. On to tomorrow #LGMMedia is always misleading in order to gain clicks off controversy. That’s the devil working. My fault for being concerned about the safety of my teammates and I. Lindor was standing in a puddle. Aguilar couldn’t hold his bat. I want to see everyone healthy for a full season! https://t.co/uyUtyL33vfBlogger / Podcaster
-
😳Through 10 games, the Padres have pitched to a 1.78 ERA. The bullpen, which unexpectedly had to work 8 1/3 innings today, has a 0.84 ERA.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Future Hall of Famers Kershaw and Scherzer engaged in a terrific pitchers duel this afternoon and may turn out to be the most coveted free agent starters after the year* (*Bauer has an opt out, and Lynn, Greinke, Verlander, Bundy and Thor are among other top FA starters)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Today's Mets-Marlins game, which was suspended by rain in the first inning, will be resumed as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 31: https://t.co/tVEOUdaEkETV / Radio Network
-
Mets turn routine April shower into embarrassing soap opera https://t.co/CkvsVZ3k0IBlogger / Podcaster
-
The game was rained out today but you can still listen to #Mets talk on Subway To Shea. This past week I talked with @nineteen86d about his apparel & clothing company! Plus much more... Give it a listen! #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/R5soEVYoasBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets