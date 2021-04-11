New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Today’s Mets game suspended due to rain
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
The Mets and Marlins got a few batters in before a steady rain suspended the game.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Minor League Baseball is Back. Is It Any Better?
by: PointBlank Radio — Talkin' Mets 17m
Mike Silva talks about the new minor league baseball setup with Greg Larson, author of the book "Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir." Greg was a clubhouse attendant in the NY-Penn League shares his thoughts on the new minor league setup, tells...
Michael Conforto’s nightmarish start leads to Mets lineup demotion
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 19m
Michael Conforto’s early-season slump has led to a drop in the lineup. The Mets’ right fielder, who had hit in the three-hole in each of the first five games of the season, was set to bat sixth
Today’s Marlins-Mets Game Lasted A Whopping Seven Minutes
by: Samer Kalaf — Defector 28m
Through no fault of his own, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made it through only nine pitches in today’s home game against the Miami Marlins. Since morning, the weather in New York could be categorized as “wet and gross,” but at 1:10 p.m., the...
Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 34m
(AP) -- Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victo
Another Rainy Day in Flushing Meadows
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m
People dont ask us what we do in spring when theres baseball. They know what we do. We stare out the window and we hope its not raining. It was raining out the window. Yet it did.
Luis Rojas on Marcus Stroman | 04/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's frustration with the game against the Marlins being postponed
Marcus Stroman unhappy Mets game started in rain
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had his start on Sunday wasted after the decision was made to try and start the game in the rain, which lasted for all of seven minutes.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
Today was another weird day for the Mets. They decided to play, despite an ugly forecast. But that lasted for just nine pitches from an unhappy Marcus Stroman before the game was delayed (and then suspended). @AnthonyRieber has the details and whys: https://t.co/UrE619GDEKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
oh yes..And a couple Luisangel Acuña swings to end your day. https://t.co/b7dbWwsasRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets-Marlins a wash as Marcus Stroman rips decision to start game in the rain: https://t.co/BOu5RLOyE2 | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/v2YMuyNNb2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Conforto's nightmarish start leads to Mets lineup demotion https://t.co/dzj4FIKIYrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just finished Jedi: Fallen Order. It was incredible. Mandalorian was also incredible. Shows how easy it is to make an amazing Star Wars story when the people in charge are smart and love it. The new trilogy just becomes more and more disappointing over time.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets